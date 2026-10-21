Malaysia launched a Work and Holiday Visa programme specifically for young Australians looking to travel and work temporarily in the country

The visa scheme aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and Australia, with both countries participating in the exchange

Successful Australian applicants will pay a set fee to access the 12-month programme, with conditions attached to the type of work permitted

Malaysia has officially opened a Work and Holiday Visa programme to young Australians, giving them the chance to fund their travels by taking up temporary work while staying in the country.

The programme, listed under special schemes by Malaysia's Immigration Department, is designed as a bilateral arrangement between Malaysia and Australia. Under the scheme, young people from either country can travel to the other nation and work part-time to cover their living and travel costs during their stay.

Malaysia allows citizens of 1 country to get Work and Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Malaysia Work and Holiday visa offers

The visa is valid for 12 months and is open to eligible young Australians who meet the programme's requirements. Successful applicants from Australia are charged a fee of RM 90.00 for the duration of the visa.

Beyond funding their travels, participants are expected to operate within the spirit of the programme.

Those entering Malaysia on this visa must comply fully with Malaysian laws, rules, and regulations, and cannot take up employment that falls outside the scope of what the Work and Holiday arrangement is intended to cover.

Bilateral relations at heart of the scheme

Malaysia's Immigration Department described the programme as one that further strengthens bilateral relations between the two countries.

The arrangement is mutual, meaning Malaysian nationals travelling to Australia on the equivalent visa are subject to Australian laws and the same restrictions on the type of work they can undertake.

The fee structure and conditions indicate this is a carefully regulated scheme rather than an open work permit, with the primary purpose remaining travel, supported by short-term employment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng