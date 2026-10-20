Police fired tear gas on Tuesday morning to scatter crowds gathered at the Lekki tollgate for an #EndSARS memorial event

Governorship candidates Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Funso Doherty were among those caught in the tear gas dispersal

The Enough is Enough movement organised the commemoration, but police disrupted it before participants could lay wreaths

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos police officers fired tear gas canisters at crowds who had gathered at the Lekki tollgate to mark the anniversary of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests, preventing a planned wreath-laying ceremony from taking place.

The memorial was organised by the Enough is Enough movement on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, as part of activities to honour those who died during the protests.

As reported by The Punch, residents, journalists, and political figures were among those who assembled at the toll plaza before officers deployed to the scene moved in to clear the area.

Among those affected by the tear gas were Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, and Funso Doherty, the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). Both were present at the commemoration when officers dispersed the gathering.

Wreath-laying ceremony blocked

The dispersal came before participants were able to lay their wreaths at the tollgate, which has become a symbolic site tied to the events of October 20, 2020, when soldiers and security personnel were deployed to the plaza during the nationwide youth-led demonstrations against police brutality.

Video footage shared by TheCable captured participants scrambling for safety as tear gas spread across the area.

The action by officers brought the commemoration to an abrupt end, with the ceremony unable to proceed as the Enough is Enough movement had planned.

Source: Legit.ng