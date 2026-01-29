Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President, urged Christian leaders to lead with conviction, integrity and moral courage in public and professional life

Barrister Isaac Okpanachi, National President of FGBMFI Nigeria, unveiled the official logo, theme and venue for its 2026 Lagos National Convention

Sunny Beyioku, Southwest 3 District Coordinator and Planning Committee Chairman, assured stakeholders that nationwide preparations and digital engagement efforts were progressing steadily

FCT, Abuja - Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has charged Christian leaders to anchor their engagement in business, governance and public life on deep personal conviction rather than convenience or public pressure.

Anyim made the call on Thursday, January 29, while speaking at a press briefing organised by the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), Nigeria, for the unveiling of the official logo of its 2026 Lagos National Convention. The event held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja.

According to him, Christian participation in leadership must reflect integrity, moral courage and consistency, especially in a society grappling with ethical decline.

FGBMFI marks milestone in convention preparations

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, January 29, the unveiling of the 2026 convention logo marked a significant step in preparations for the national gathering, which is expected to attract participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

Leaders of the fellowship used the occasion to outline the vision, theme and programme of activities planned for the convention.

Dignitaries present included the National President of FGBMFI Nigeria, Barrister Isaac Okpanachi; Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Southwest 3 District Coordinator and Planning Committee Chairman, Mr Sunny Beyioku; Board of Trustees member, Arc Daniel Wadzani; National Vice President (Convention), Mr Victor Tony Emmanuel; National Vice President (Outreaches), Mr Wake Ademo; Chairman, Special Outreaches, Dr Kelechi Idimogu; Chairman, National Convention Committee, Mr Kelechi Agu; and District Coordinator, North Central 1, Sir Roland.

Organisers give assurance on planning progress

In his opening remarks, Beyioku assured members of the public that preparations for the convention were progressing steadily.

He said all districts of the fellowship were actively involved in the planning process, adding that efforts were being made to highlight the origins and growth of FGBMFI in Nigeria.

“The fellowship remains committed to fulfilling its mandate of transforming lives and promoting ethical conduct in all spheres,” he said.

2026 convention venue and theme unveiled

Addressing the gathering, Barrister Okpanachi announced that the 2026 National Convention would take place at the National Theatre, Lagos, describing it as a historic venue where the fellowship first began in Nigeria.

He also unveiled the theme of the convention as “Pressing Towards the Mark” (Philippians 3:14), noting that it reflects focus, resilience and unwavering commitment to God’s calling.

“This theme speaks to perseverance and purpose, especially in challenging times,” Okpanachi said.

New logo reflects vision and outreach focus

Explaining the symbolism of the newly unveiled logo, the national president said it represents the fellowship’s mission of reaching professionals, public servants and individuals engaged in legitimate vocations.

He also acknowledged Senator Anyim for his longstanding support of the fellowship, expressing confidence that Nigeria could continue to serve as a model for integrity in business and governance.

According to him, activities lined up for the 2026 convention include rallies, Bible teachings, prison outreaches, as well as exclusive dinners and luncheons for professionals, politicians, civil servants and artisans.

Focus on digital growth and youth engagement

Responding to questions from journalists, FGBMFI leaders highlighted the impact of previous conventions, noting that sustained outreach programmes and publications had expanded the fellowship’s visibility nationwide.

They also said the organisation was strengthening its digital engagement through online meetings, youth-focused content and media platforms, including Barrister Okpanachi’s YouTube channel, LifeLight Help TV.

The event concluded with a joint unveiling of the convention logo, followed by closing remarks from NEC member, Dr Jerry Abutu, and prayers.

