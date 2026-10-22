BBNaija star Kola appeared in a viral video hanging out with Show Ya Self winner Temi Nkem on Wednesday, October 21

The sighting sparked online chatter linking it to an alleged rift between Kola and fellow housemate Imisi

Fans were divided, with some defending Kola's right to socialise freely while others drew connections to the reported fallout

BBNaija reality star Kola has set social media abuzz after footage of him hanging out with Season 8 winner Temi Nkem made the rounds online.

The video, which circulated on Wednesday, 21 October, showed a woman believed to be Temi Nkem dancing energetically inside a dimly lit venue bathed in red light, with Kola joining her.

Rumours of BBNaija stars Kola and Imisi's rift make waves online. Credit: imisiofficial/teminikem/kolapo_o

Source: Instagram

The clip arrived at a particularly charged moment, as online chatter had already been circulating about an alleged disagreement between Kola and fellow housemate Imisi. Reports suggested the pair clashed following separate TikTok live sessions, though the exact nature and circumstances of that supposed rift remain unclear.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Kola and Imisi made headlines weeks earlier when they fuelled relationship speculation at Folagbade Banks' movie premiere.

Talk of a possible Kola-Imisi fallout grew after reports linked their disagreement to separate livestreams. Credit: imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

The video of Kola with Temi Nkem amid alleged fallout with Imisi is below:

Reactions to Kola and Temi Nkem's outing

Not everyone was convinced the outing carried any deeper meaning. A section of fans pushed back against the wave of speculation, arguing that Kola is simply entitled to spend time with whoever he chooses, and that the online commentary had become unnecessarily harsh.

It is worth noting that the sighting of Kola and Temi together does not, on its own, confirm that any falling out with Imisi took place or that any relationship dynamic has shifted.

Here are some reactions from social media:

@its_Miguel04 wrote:

"Make Dey allow Kola enjoy his life naw Abi is he married to imisi nhi"

@Askher_gracy commented:

"I don't understand, he can be friends with people again? And who says he fell out with Imisi?"

@goddonlopez said:

"Anywhere money make dem call me I'll be there still.. Kola took that lyric serious 😁"

Why Faith Adewale called out Imisi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija reality star Faith Adewale called out his colleague Imisi on social media.

Reacting to a viral video, Faith shared what Imisi allegedly did while he was interviewing a guest at a movie premiere. His claim, however, sparked mixed reactions, with many defending Imisi.

Source: Legit.ng