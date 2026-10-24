Afrobeats superstar Davido showed up for his close friend Zlatan Ibile in a deeply personal way at a Lagos traditional wedding

The global music star performed the Yoruba cultural rite of Ìdọ̀bálẹ̀ alongside Zlatan as part of the formal marriage request

Footage from the October 2026 ceremony has since sparked a wave of reactions from fans across social media

Afrobeats heavyweight Davido proved that fame does not come between a man and his loyalty, joining rapper Zlatan Ibile on the floor at a grand traditional wedding ceremony held in Lagos on 24 October 2026.

The occasion was Zlatan's Ìgbéyàwó, the Yoruba traditional wedding marking his union with Davita Lamai.

Video of Davido joining Zlatan to beg for rapper’s wife at wedding event causes stir. Credit: @davido, @zlatan

Source: Instagram

In keeping with custom, the groom and his groomsmen were required to perform Ìdọ̀bálẹ̀, lying flat on the chest before the bride's parents as a formal act of respect and a plea for their daughter's hand.

Davido, one of Nigeria's biggest music exports, got on the ground alongside his friend without hesitation.

Ìdọ̀bálẹ̀ carries deep significance in Yoruba culture. It is not merely a greeting but a demonstration of honour directed at elders, royalty, or in-laws.

Within the context of a traditional wedding, the gesture forms part of the Ìtọrọ, the ceremonial process in which the groom's party formally requests the bride from her family.

Video from the celebration shows guests dressed in white and green agbadas with coral beads and elaborate embroidered outfits, all gathered beneath ornate chandeliers and decorative drapery.

The mood throughout is jubilant, with money spraying and the crowd in full festive spirit.

Watch the wedding video that has everyone talking:

What caught the internet's attention, however, was not just the ceremony itself but the sight of a star of Davido's standing participating so wholeheartedly in the tradition. Fans were quick to share their thoughts online.

"If not for Davido, we'd have thought celebrities are demigods. God bless and keep Davido," wrote _.ekene.

eniola_shugar put it plainly:

"Imagine Davido accompanying your man to beg for your hand in marriage!😭😭😍😍😍😍"

Others could not hide their amusement.

"Shey na My OBO una dey use play like this 😂," said idoko_sunday1, while yuki.xx__ added, "OBO too like play😂😂"

just_benjamin.i joked,

"See as una dey stress my idolo😂 E stop eh oo," and ije_oomaa admitted, "Na zlatan Dey marry na OBO I Dey look 😂"

ola_ty_ms brought some extra humour to the thread:

"Baddest no get problem 😂. VDM go Dey one corner Dey cry blood now 😂😂😂"

angelaeguavoen celebrated the whole spectacle:

"I love the drama in Nigerian weddings so much 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 The part they started saying 'Abeg o' at the end tickled me 😂😂😂😂😂"

goddey109 left perhaps the most heartfelt comment of all:

"David, you you're something else. May God give you life for our children children to see humanity in you."

Video of Davido and Zlatan pleading with rapper’s wife at wedding goes viral. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Davido in a recent post online.

Chiefpriest shared a picture of the singer posing by his father's private jet. He also included a subtle shade in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng