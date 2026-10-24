Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai tied the knot in a traditional Yoruba ceremony in Lagos on Saturday

Davido showed up to support his friend and was spotted warmly greeting Zlatan's parents at the event

Fans flooded the comments after a clip of the moment began circulating widely across social media

Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding to Davita Lamai on Saturday, 24 October 2026, was always going to be a celebration worth watching, but it was a brief, unscripted moment involving Davido that got the internet buzzing.

Footage from the Lagos ceremony, watermarked by JUJU TV, captured the Afrobeats superstar greeting Zlatan's parents at the venue entrance, surrounded by dignitaries in full ceremonial Yoruba attire.

Davido and Zlatan’s parents share a moment that has fans talking. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The outdoor setting was festive and charged with cultural pride, and Davido's arrival drew the attention of onlookers and photographers alike.

What struck viewers most was how the singer carried himself. Rather than breezing past in the way a megastar might, Davido was seen removing his cap as he approached and offering what onlookers described as a warm, respectful greeting. For many fans watching online, the gesture said everything.

Watch the clip of Davido greeting Zlatan's parents that sparked the conversation:

Davido and Zlatan’s parents ignite reaction

The reactions poured in quickly.

@josh_timide wrote:

"Na complete Yoruba boy. Removing the cap 🧢 says a lot about him."

@opeakins09 added:

"Una really sure say them born Davido for ATLANTA. That Yoruba culture dey inside him blood."

@iamtayhur noted a resemblance between Zlatan and his mother, commenting:

"Zlatan resemble him mama o .. Ahn ahn ❤️"

Several fans were particularly moved by the interaction between Davido and Zlatan's mother.

@luscious_temitemii observed:

"Awww see as mummy blush when Davido complimented her… 😍😍😍😍."

@janejayjay2 echoed the sentiment:

"See as he remove cap ohh my Davido I too love him."

@adufe7898 put it plainly:

"Baddest is so respectful taking his cap off❤️"

@infiniteptd.comltd wrote:

"David, you shall continue to grow Bigger and BIGGER ❤️❤️❤️."

@tomitintin.x added a heartfelt prayer: "God will truly continue to honor David, untimely death won't be his portion too🙏🏾❤️"

@comrade.jay.exchange simply noted:

"Zlatan parents look so chill ❤️❤️"

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Davido in a recent post online.

Chiefpriest shared a picture of the singer posing by his father's private jet. He also included a subtle shade as caption.

Source: Legit.ng