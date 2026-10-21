Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi has recounted how he was shot by a stray bullet while filming a comedy skit in Ogun State in March 2026

The skit maker said he heard a loud bang and suddenly realised he could see people speaking but could not hear them

His crew rushed him to a hospital in Lagos before he was referred to Duchess Hospital in Ikeja for specialised medical care

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has shared a frightening account of how a film shoot turned into a medical emergency after he was hit by a stray bullet.

The entertainer recounted the incident in an emotional video, describing the confusion and fear he experienced after the shooting.

Broda Shaggi says he heard a loun bang when he was shot. Photos: @brodashaggi/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Shaggi, he and his crew had finished filming and were caught in traffic when an unexpected gunshot changed everything.

What initially appeared to be an ordinary journey home soon became a moment he would not easily forget.

Broda Shaggi describes moment he was shot

Recounting the incident, Shaggi said he suddenly heard a loud bang before experiencing an unsettling silence.

He explained that he could see people talking around him but could not hear their voices.

The comedian said he then touched his hip and noticed blood, which made him realise that he had been hit by a stray bullet.

The incident reportedly occurred between March 7 and 9, 2026, while Shaggi and his crew were filming a comedy skit near the Sango-Ota Bridge in Ogun State.

The comedian sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Following the shooting, members of his crew reportedly moved quickly to get him medical attention.

He was first taken to Blooming Care Hospital in the Alakuko area of Lagos before being referred to Duchess Hospital in Ikeja for specialised treatment.

Watch the X video of Broda Shaggi recounting his experience here:

Reactions trail Broda Shaggi's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@carter8f stated:

"This is why so many celebrities are scared to shoot on the mainland , thank God he’s alive"

@KhennyDc noted:

"I fear stray bullet pass anything for this life"

@Hopesaid25 wrote:

"Imagine going about your day and suddenly fighting for your life. Life is truly fragile. This is heartbreaking."

Broda Shaggi was later rushed to a hospital in the vicinity. Photo: @brodashaggi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi

Legit.ng also reported that a young lady got people talking on social media after she called out Broda Shaggi.

The lady, identified as Adewalespicyjay, claimed the actor told her he loved her just so they could get together.

Source: Legit.ng