Funke Akindele has spoken about falling in love in a message shared on X amid online speculation about her relationship with colleague Femi Adebayo

The award-winning filmmaker advised people not to lose themselves in love, stressing the importance of self-worth and staying focused on personal goals

Her post came after online chatter about her and Femi Adebayo following their recent interaction at an event

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shared a message about love, ambition and self-worth amid online speculation linking her to fellow actor Femi Adebayo.

The award-winning filmmaker took to X on Thursday, October 22, to reflect on the sacrifices people make while building their careers and the distractions that can come with success.

Funke Akindele shares advice about falling in love in the midst work. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Her post touched on falling in love, but Akindele made it clear that people should not allow romantic relationships to make them lose sight of themselves.

The timing of her message has drawn attention because of the recent online conversations surrounding her interaction with Adebayo at an event.

Funke Akindele shares advice about love

In her post, Akindele highlighted the hard work, sleepless nights, and sacrifices that go into building something from scratch before the accolades eventually come.

She then cautioned that distractions could appear in different forms, including romantic relationships.

“Nothing wrong with falling in love o! Just don’t lose yourself. Know your worth, stay focused and love yourself first,” she wrote.

The actress also added a personal touch to her message, saying she was preaching to herself as well.

Akindele's comments came amid online chatter about her relationship with Adebayo, following their recent interaction at an event.

The two actors are prominent figures in Nollywood, and their interaction has attracted attention from people discussing the possibility of a romantic connection.

Read the X post of Funke Akindele's message here:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ruth_oniemayin stated:

"Thank you for this advice Maama, make I go fall in love be that."

@Peter__Badejo noted:

"Hmm . But you can fall in love, have one child then fall out of love and refocus. You'll still arrive at your destination"

@De_king7g wrote:

"I said this yesterday too, Mom. love, but don’t lose yourself. At the end of the day, it’s just you."

Funke Akindele says that people should not lose themselves to love. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele jokes about using young talents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele sparked reactions after joking about using and dumping young talents in a video she shared on September 28, 2026.

The Nollywood actress made the playful remark when Instagram influencer Tobe paid her a surprise visit to her Lagos home, telling him she wanted to feature him in a film before joking that she would dump him, while both laughed at the exchange.

Source: Legit.ng