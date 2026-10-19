The family of social media influencer Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, known as Mrs GCFR, confirmed her passing one month after her death

Her family dismissed multiple circulating claims about the cause of her death, describing all such narratives as completely false

In an emotional tribute, the family thanked fans for their outpouring of love while asking the public to stop speculating about how she died

The family of popular social media influencer Purity Omonye Otaifoh Okoduwa, widely known online as Mrs GCFR, has officially confirmed her death and issued a firm rebuttal of the various rumours that have been circulating about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The statement was shared on Sunday, 19 October 2026, via the Mrs GCFR Instagram account, with the family noting that it had now been one month since they lost her.

Reactions as Purity Omonye's family confirms her death, debunks cause of death rumours. Photo credit@purityomonye

Source: Instagram

Family rejects all speculations on cause of death

Amid widespread speculation online, the family addressed several versions of events that have been circulating since her death. Claims that she died during childbirth, suffered cardiac arrest, had complications following delivery, had underlying medical conditions, died from stress, or was pregnant at the time of her passing were all firmly denied.

Fans mourn death of Purity Omonye as family confirms her demise. Photo credit@purityomonye

Source: Instagram

"We wish to state clearly that these NARRATIVES ARE COMPLETELY FALSE," the family wrote, adding that even information attributed to "acclaimed family members or extended family" should not be taken as verified.

The family stated that, at this time, they cannot responsibly state the exact cause of her death and urged the public to refrain from attaching one based on assumption.

Purity Omonye's legacy and family's farewell

Beyond addressing the rumours, the family used the statement to pay tribute to Purity as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and a figure who deeply touched those who followed her online.

They acknowledged the overwhelming support from fans, noting that many had watched her videos, laughed with her, prayed for her, and celebrated her milestones.

"You may have known her through a screen, but your love for her was real and definitely we saw it," the family wrote.

The statement concluded with an emotional farewell: "The Mrs GCFR you knew may have gone home, but the woman behind the name, the wife, the mother, the daughter, the sister, the friend, and the beautiful soul we knew as Purity Omonye will forever remain in our hearts."

Here is the Instagram post announcing Purity's demise as her family breaks silence:

Fans and followers flooded the comments with grief and disbelief. Here are some of the reactions:

@mettyhair wrote:

"Omg, may the lord console the families and grant her eternal rest"

@official_engrtee commented:

"So sad"

@temi_realtayo said:

"I wished it was just a rumor."

@Ori_aku wrote:

"Was really hoping it's just rumors. Rest in peace."

@Hossansweetbite reacted:

"Nooooo I thought it was a rumor, Oh my God Mama Ejima."

@Nifemidolawande commented:

"Jesus, so sorry sir. It is well with you and the."

@Nursenkomi shared:

"AI cried when I learned she passed. I had made up my to support her here and would always defend her against any of my WhatsApp contacts who posted anything negative Abt her. I already loved her so much and was deeply hurt by her passing like we were related by blood. Mummy thank you for your legacy, RIP"

Late Teni Abraham's last post trends after demise

Legit.ng reported that late actress Tenia Abraham’s final social media post from August resurfaced online following reports of her death, leaving fans emotional.

In the poignant post, the actress urged her followers to show love to one another, reminding them that people would eventually leave this world. Her words have since taken on a deeper meaning amid reports of her passing.

Following the news of her death, fans flooded the comment section of her last post with emotional tributes, expressing disbelief and struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking reports. Some mourners also shared how much they wished they could receive a reply from the actress one more time, as social media users continued to reflect on her final message about love and the uncertainty of life.

Source: Legit.ng