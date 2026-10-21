Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan reflected on his 16-year professional relationship with actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli visited Afolayan's KAP Film Village and opened up about her time working on The Figurine

Omoni revealed that her close work with Afolayan during The Figurine production inspired her to become a director

Kunle Afolayan has looked back on one of Nollywood's most enduring creative partnerships, revealing that his bond with Omoni Oboli stretches back nearly two decades to their collaboration on a landmark Nigerian film.

The filmmaker shared a video on his social media on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, capturing Omoni and her team at his KAP Film Village for a shoot. In a caption accompanying the post, Afolayan wrote:

Kunle Afolayan reflects on his 16-year bond with Omoni Oboli. Credit: kunleafo/omonioboli

Source: Instagram

"My journey with Omoni started in 2008 with the Figurine 'Araromire' and we are still here. I am very proud of your achievement so far. Keep winning @Omonioboli. This is the second shoot @kapfilmvillage in one month. Come and let partner👌🏾"

How The Figurine shaped Omoni Oboli's career

During the visit, Omoni praised Afolayan for his vision in transforming a forested area into a fully functioning film village, describing the feat as one that required genuine "audacity."

She also opened up about what working on The Figurine meant for her creative journey, recalling how closely she shadowed Afolayan throughout the production. She noted that observers could easily have mistaken her for his personal assistant given how much time she spent observing him behind the camera. That immersive experience, she said, was what ultimately pushed her towards directing.

Released in 2009, The Figurine: Araromire was directed and produced by Afolayan, featuring a cast that included Ramsey Nouah, Omoni Oboli, Femi Adebayo, Wale Ojo, and Funlola Aofiyebi. The film made a strong impression at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards, picking up Best Film and Best Director for Afolayan.

Kunle Afolayan and Omoni Oboli reunited at his film village. Credit: omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Since that formative chapter, Omoni has carved out her own lane as a filmmaker, directing and producing projects such as Wives on Strike and Moms at War.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afolayan showed off his 5-bedroom mansion with 100-year-old wood and stone walls.

The video Kunle Afolayan shared with Omoni Oboli is below:

What fans said about Afolayan and Omoni Oboli

Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions to the reunion, with many expressing how deeply The Figurine had affected them.

@Chukwunaeme1 commented:

"The Figurine... That incredible movie that I saw and it blew my mind. The story. The suspence. The cast. What a movie it was... To think that movie is almost 20 years old, makes me realise just how old I have grown."

@bayonlearashi wrote:

"Good to see this. I love when we love and support each other truly."

@ShopwithAjokeT said:

"I've been her fan right from when I watched her in Figurine."

@colins_cowry shared:

"'The Figurine' was mesmerizing. That was when I got really interested in Nigerian cinema."

@keemvegas noted:

"The Legends..more blessings sir and ma"

@Doper_mineNurse added:

"the figurine. a life-changing movie. thanks for that beautiful body of work Uncle Kunle👏🏼👏🏼"

Kunle Afolayan speaks about Nollywood

In a previous report, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afolayan spoke about some industry topics, including why there are few female cinematographers.

The filmmaker also discussed Americans telling African stories through their movies, using The Woman King as an example. His opinion sparked conversation on social media.

Source: Legit.ng