Saheed Osupa was captured in a viral video asking transport union figure MC Oluomo for money during Queen Salawa Abeni’s 50 years on stage party

MC Oluomo responded playfully to the singer’s request, pointing towards a woman holding cash before the pair continued their exchange

Osupa reportedly insisted on receiving the money, and the brief encounter ended with the Fuji star walking away with the cash

A light-hearted moment between Fuji musician Saheed Osupa and transport union figure MC Oluomo has caught attention after a video showed the singer asking him for money at a public event.

The encounter happened on Sunday, October 18, during the celebration of Queen Salawa Abeni’s 50 years on stage.

Saheed Osupa was seen casually begging him for money. Photos: @kingmcoluomo/@kingsaheedosupa/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Osupa approached the transport boss and casually asked him to give him money, turning their brief interaction into an entertaining moment at the gathering.

However, MC Oluomo’s reaction made the exchange even more interesting.

MC Oluomo reacts to Osupa’s money request

In the video, the Fuji star was seen approaching MC Oluomo and asking for cash while the event was ongoing.

Rather than immediately handing over the money, MC Oluomo appeared to respond playfully, pointing towards a woman who was holding cash.

The gesture did not end the conversation, as the Fuji star reportedly continued insisting that he wanted the money.

Their exchange remained brief, with both men appearing to engage in a casual conversation before Osupa eventually walked away with the cash.

Watch the X video of MC Oluomo and Saheed Osupa here:

Reactions trail MC Oluomo and Saheed Osupa video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Biomancunian25 stated:

"King Dr Saheed Osupa & MC Oluomo have been together from scratch. Just collect N1m sharp"

@Mr_Shakur13 noted:

"Won ti jo n babo lati aye alalumole MC Olumo dey look am like"

@DPREACHERSEYE wrote:

"Face your hustle even if people will dying or lose their breadwinner ,is that what you say?"

MC Oluomo playfully rejected Saheed Osupa's request for money. Photo: @kingmcoluomo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done. Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

Source: Legit.ng