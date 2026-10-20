Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has responded to Eniola Badmus’ public apology over her reaction when Laide’s name came up during a podcast interview

Eniola acknowledged that her response might have appeared dismissive and asked Laide not to be offended, saying she wanted peace between them

Laide, however, brushed aside the apology in a brief Instagram response, describing it as “fake apology”

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has responded to her colleague Eniola Badmus’ public apology following the controversy surrounding their strained relationship.

Eniola apologised on Tuesday, October 20, after facing criticism over her reaction when Laide’s name was mentioned during an appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Asked podcast.

Eniola Badmus apologises to Laide Bakare over her reaction on Isbae U's show. Photo: @eniolabadmus/@laidebakare/IG

Source: Instagram

In a series of Instagram posts, Eniola acknowledged that her response may have come across as dismissive and expressed a desire to put their differences aside.

However, Laide’s response suggested that the apology had not convinced her.

Eniola Badmus asks Laide Bakare for peace

In her apology, Eniola admitted that her reaction during the interview could have been interpreted negatively.

She wrote: “On reflection, I realise my reaction when Laide Bakare's name was mentioned during my recent interview could have come across as dismissive, and for that, I sincerely apologise.”

The actress went on to address Laide directly, saying she wanted peace despite their differences.

“Laide, whatever our differences, I choose peace and I genuinely wish you well. Joo maa binu (please don't be offended) no negativity. No grudges. Let love lead and peace reigns,” she added.

Her message appeared to be an attempt to ease tensions between the two actresses after the podcast exchange attracted criticism online.

But Laide was not ready to accept the apology at face value.

Reacting to Eniola’s message on Instagram, Laide described the apology in just two words: “Fake apology.”

Read Laide Bakare's response to Eniola Badmus' apology here:

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's response

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@i_am_shai stated:

"Aunty Laide Emabinu , love and light always ! Pls let it slide love you both"

@sisimi_aduke noted:

"Whether it’s fake or real, I commend her for coming online to apologize to you. Besides, she’s a celebrity just like you. Please, let this go, make peace and move on. Life is too short for unnecessary drama."

@shine824real wrote:

"Aseju ni irun aya @laidebakare .. this world of today that people are dying suddenly. Let peace reign even if your path don't cross anymore, choose peace over vavulence.. Binti laye ooo my sister"

Laide Bakare calls Eniola Badmus’ apology fake. Photo: @laidebakare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

Source: Legit.ng