CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour announced she will be parting ways with the network after more than four decades

The 68-year-old veteran journalist issued a personal statement reflecting on her journey from the Gulf War to Ukraine and beyond

CNN chairman Mark Thompson responded to the news with a heartfelt memo to colleagues, describing her as one of the most trusted journalists anywhere

One of television journalism's most recognisable faces is preparing to step away from the network that made her a global name.

Christiane Amanpour, CNN's chief international anchor, confirmed on Monday that she will be departing the network next June after 43 years.

Christiane Amanpour’s long CNN journey comes to an end after 43 years. Credit: @christaineamanpour

Source: Instagram

"After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!" Amanpour said in her statement.

The 68-year-old journalist, who built her reputation covering some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones, hosted an eponymous nightly interview programme on CNN International since 2009.

She had already begun winding down her pace, scaling back to a few days a week in January 2025.

From January 2027, the show will air just once a week before wrapping up entirely in May. Amanpour will continue reporting and travelling for CNN right through until June.

Amanpour reflects on four decades at CNN

In her statement, Amanpour paid tribute to the crews and colleagues who accompanied her across some of the world's most harrowing assignments, from the First Gulf War to the Bosnian conflict, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iran.

"It's the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much," she said, "as we together battled to seek the facts, the evidence and the humanity, so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favor."

She signed off with a characteristic reminder of her journalistic philosophy: "Remember: always be truthful, not neutral."

CNN chairman pays tribute

CNN chairman Mark Thompson shared news of Amanpour's decision in an internal memo to staff on Monday morning, noting that the two had been in conversation about it for several months.

"Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I'm very sorry to see her go, but I've come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally," Thompson wrote. He described Amanpour as "one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere," adding that the network would take time to celebrate her contributions before she officially departs.

Beyond CNN, Amanpour's PBS programme, "Amanpour & Company," is set to conclude in December. She confirmed she will, however, continue her podcast, "The Ex Files," co-hosted with ex-husband Jamie Rubin and produced by Global.

Christiane Amanpour set to leave CNN after 43 years in a major media shake-up. Credit: @christaineamanpour

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic praises media star Nancy Isime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran actress Rita Dominic made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a fantastic job.

Source: Legit.ng