Veteran actor Kola Olaiya publicly criticised Pete Edochie over the ongoing seniority debate in Nigeria's acting industry

Olaiya invoked the legacy of theatre pioneer Hubert Ogunde, whose career began in 1944, to challenge Edochie's claims

The actor questioned whether regional prominence in acting could translate to national seniority across all of Nigeria

Veteran Yoruba actor Kola Olaiya has taken direct aim at Pete Edochie, calling him proud and accusing him of disregarding the contributions of actors who came before him in a fresh escalation of the debate over seniority in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Olaiya spoke during a recent episode of Oyinmomo TV, uploaded on Friday, as the conversation around who truly qualifies as a pioneer in Nigerian acting continued to generate heated reactions. The debate resurfaced following comments by Edochie and Yoruba theatre veteran Lere Paimo.

Nollywood actor Kola Olaiya claims colleague Pete Edochie is proud. Credit: kolaolaiya/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Olaiya invokes Hubert Ogunde's legacy

At the centre of Olaiya's argument is the career of the late theatre icon Hubert Ogunde, who began his theatrical work in 1944 after resigning from the police force. Olaiya argued that Ogunde's legacy far predates Edochie's entrance into the profession.

"Before they gave birth to Pete Edochie, Ogunde had been acting. That is why he cannot admit that some people started before him. Ogunde started theatre in 1944, when he resigned as a police officer," Olaiya said.

He went further, describing Edochie's attitude as a personal trait rather than a professional stance.

"Pete Edochie is a proud human being. I have known him for long. Pride is in his blood. That is why he cannot respect elders," he added.

Olaiya also named other foundational figures in Nigerian theatre history, including Oyin Adejobi, Duro Ladipo and Kola Ogunmola, insisting their careers collectively established the industry long before Edochie became a recognisable name.

"Ogunde produced a lot of movies and made records before Edochie was born. After that, people like our fathers, including Oyin Adejobi, Duro Ladipo and Kola Ogunmola, joined the industry. Where was Pete then?" he asked.

Olaiya was careful to separate the question of regional influence from a broader national claim. While he acknowledged that Edochie may hold a prominent position within his own region, he argued that this did not extend to a claim of being senior across the entire country.

"I do not know if he is the first in his region and has no superior; that is fine. But in the whole of Nigeria? No," Olaiya said.

The remarks come after Edochie, during an appearance on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast hosted by comedian Isbae U, stated that he began acting in 1962 at the age of 15. That claim reignited discussions about the distinction between Nigeria's early-stage theatre tradition and the modern Nollywood film industry.

Kola Olaiya accepted Pete Edochie may lead in his region, but disputed his status across Nigeria. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars Kanayo, Patience Ozokwo, and others sparked debate on Nollywood's true origins.

The video of Kola Olaiya addressing Pete Edochie's seniority claim is below:

Pete Edochie pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie paid a deeply moving tribute to his late friend and colleague Olu Jacobs.

He spoke on the actor's character, their bond, and the grief that comes with losing someone so dear.

Edochie addressed his late colleague directly, acknowledging that death is beyond any human's control once God has ordained a person's time.

Source: Legit.ng