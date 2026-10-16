Stephen Jones, a pioneering figure in Australian electronic music, was allegedly attacked outside his Alexandria studio on Tuesday, October 6

Jones died two days after the assault at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, with his brother and partner by his side

A suspect was arrested and charged with "unintentional killing", with the family urging the public to avoid speculation as investigations continue

Stephen Jones, the acclaimed musician and video artist best known for his work with Sydney experimental band Severed Heads, has died at the age of 75 following an alleged assault outside his studio in Alexandria.

According to the Daily Mail, Jones was attacked near his studio on Tuesday, 6 October. He was subsequently taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he passed away on Thursday afternoon.

Stephen Jones, former Severed Heads member, passes away at 75. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

A formal statement confirming his death was published on his Facebook page on Friday, 9 October.

"Stephen was viciously assaulted outside his studio on Tuesday," the statement read. "After loving visits from friends over the course of the day, Stephen died peacefully on Thursday afternoon. Stephen left this world with brother Ian and partner Wendy holding his hands. He was surrounded by friends."

Family urges calm as investigation continues

The family confirmed that a suspect had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder in connection with the incident. The accused appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded without bail.

Appealing for restraint, the family asked the public to allow the legal process to run its course without interference or speculation.

"We ask that people respect the ongoing investigation, chain of evidence, and refrain from speculation and sharing unverified information. This is an ongoing investigation, and we want justice for Stephen," the statement read.

Stephen Jones' legacy in Australian electronic art

Jones joined Severed Heads in 1982, working alongside founding member Tom Ellard to shape the group's distinctive blend of electronic sound and analogue video art, Rolling Stone reports.

During his decade with the band, the group released records including City Slab Horror (1985) and produced influential tracks such as "Dead Eyes Opened", "Greater Reward" and "All Saints Day".

Beyond his musical contributions, Jones developed custom visual technology that integrated electronic imagery into the band's live shows, making him a trailblazer in the fusion of audiovisual performance.

He departed the group in 1992 but continued working across electronic art, video production and archival preservation.

Among his later achievements, Jones received a New Media Arts Fellowship from the Australia Council for the Arts and authored *Synthetics: Aspects of Art and Technology in Australia, 1956–1975*, published in 2011.

Tributes from Australia's arts community followed swiftly. Artist Ralph Kerle wrote:

"I want to remember Stephen not through the violence of his final days, but through the extraordinary life he lived and his work as one of the original pioneers in Australian video art."

Photographer Juno Gemes also paid her respects, describing Jones as a figure whose genius was too often overlooked.

"I feel he was seriously under-acknowledged for his pioneering genius by the art world in general in Australia, who often miss gentle giants before them in plain sight," she wrote. "His manner was always mild, gentle and generous… he was a dear friend and cherished colleague over a lifetime. Vale dear Stephen Jones."

Stephen Jones passes away at 75, marking a sad day for Severed Heads fans. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings' last recorded video surfaces

Legit.ng reported that the final WhatsApp status of late gospel singer Toluwanisings surfaced online days after his sudden death, sparking emotional reactions among fans and social media users.

The video captured the musician complaining about an outfit he reportedly paid N85,000 to have sewn, expressing dissatisfaction with the finishing while friends around him laughed.

The resurfaced clip drew attention as fans reflect on what would become one of the singer’s final recorded moments. Since news of Toluwanisings’ death emerged, social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues mourning the late singer.

Source: Legit.ng