Nigerian reality TV star Michael Ilesanmi has disclosed that he and his ex-wife, Angela Deem, once had private times 36 times in two weeks.

Ilesanmi also recounted a private encounter in a car while the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days production crew drove ahead of them,

The disclosure comes after the former couple finalised their divorce following a turbulent relationship that took Ilesanmi from Nigeria to the United States.

Nigerian reality TV personality Michael Ilesanmi has shared a private detail about his past relationship with American reality star Angela Deem, disclosing how frequently they had a good time in bed during their marriage.

In a recent interview linked to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, the reality star recalled that he and Deem once had a good time in bed 36 times within two weeks.

Michael Ilesanmi has disclosed that he and his ex-wife, Angela Deem, once had private times 36 times in two weeks. Photos: @michaelilesanmi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Michael Ilesanmi recounts private encounter

During the interview, Ilesanmi explained that their sexual relationship was active during their time together on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“One time, we had it 36 times in two weeks. That’s like three times a day,” he said.

The Nigerian reality star also recounted an encounter that happened in a car while they were travelling to film the show.

According to Ilesanmi, the production crew’s van was driving ahead of them, unaware of what was happening in their vehicle.

“I had it with my ex-wife in the car,” he said, recalling the experience.

From marriage to divorce

Ilesanmi and Deem first met in 2018 during the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

They married in 2020, and he relocated from Nigeria to the United States in December 2023 to live with her in Georgia.

Their reunion was short-lived. In 2024, Deem reported Ilesanmi missing about two months after his arrival in the US.

The former couple has since finalised their divorce, bringing their marriage to an end.

Watch Michael Ilesanmi's video speaking about his ex-wife here:

Michael Ilesanmi recounts a private encounter in a car while the 90 Day Fiancé. Photos: @90dayfiance/IG.

Source: UGC

90 Day Fiancé Michael Ilesanmi reported to be missing

Legit.ng earlier reported that after several days of being reported missing, Nigerian 90 Day Fiancé star, Michael Ilesanmi, was found well and alive.

On Monday, February 26, 2024, Michael's American wife, Angela Deem, took to TikTok to alert netizens regarding his sudden disappearance.

Michael, thankfully, has come out of hiding, but many are astounded by the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Source: Legit.ng