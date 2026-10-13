A resurfaced video of Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate serenading his ex-wife Yewande on stage went viral on October 13, 2026

Yewande, popularly known as Wendy, appeared completely unbothered as K1 sang romantic praises to her during the live performance

Nigerians flooded the comments with reactions to her unimpressed expression, sparking a wave of hilarious responses online

A throwback concert video of Fuji music legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, widely known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM1, has set the internet ablaze, not because of his performance, but because of his wife's priceless reaction to it.

The resurfaced clip, which trended online on October 13, 2026, captures KWAM1 on stage delivering a serenade to his ex-wife Yewande, popularly called Wendy or Mama Isabella, who was seated in the audience.

KWAM1’s wife leaves fans curious with her reaction to his public celebration. Credit: @kwam1deultimate

Source: Instagram

While the Fuji icon poured his heart out through song and oriki (praise chants) dedicated to her, Yewande's expression told a completely different story, blank, carefree, and seemingly unmoved by every note he sang.

KWAM1 and his famous musical tributes

At the peak of their relationship, K1 was well known for immortalising Yewande in his music, crafting romantic tributes and tracks under her nickname "Wendy" that fans still celebrate today.

It is a tradition deeply embedded in Fuji culture, where musicians publicly honour their loved ones through song. In this footage, that tradition was on full display — but the subject of the tribute appeared entirely unfazed.

Yewande has since relocated to Canada, where she lives and works with their children.

Watch the resurfaced video that sparked the buzz online:

Fans react to Yewande's expression

The clip quickly drew thousands of reactions from Nigerians who found Yewande's demeanour both hilarious and relatable. Legit.ng compiled some of the responses below:

@labently1 said:

"She looked so sad 😂"

@itsjustnife_1 wrote:

"This man ehhh he get song for everywoman 😂😂😂😂😂😂 this my fav ehhhh😂😂😂"

@folutiwo commented:

"She never smiles 😂"

@rachyteefootwears observed:

"She's not impressed 😂"

@topcare_collections noted:

"I think that was Alhaji's first wife 😮"

@lammybaby28 added:

"Iba eni, sha get taste in beautiful women sha 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️"

@yetundeklassical quipped:

"Yewande Ajiun 😂😂😂😂aunty oni aunty pada saa daanu nii"

KWAM1’s on-stage celebration of his wife takes an unexpected turn in old video. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 sends a warning to bloggers

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji legend KWAM 1 had stirred reactions after calling out bloggers during a live stage performance, where he issued a fierce warning over reports surrounding his paternity controversy.

The musician accused some bloggers of turning people’s private matters into content for public consumption, claiming they profit from personal issues while their own lives are not without flaws.

His remarks sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans and social media users sharing mixed opinions. While some supported KWAM 1’s stance against what they described as intrusive reporting, others pushed back, turning the criticism back on the Fuji icon himself.

Source: Legit.ng