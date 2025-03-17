Darasimi's friend, Mary Gold, has shared a video of what her ex-boyfriend said about Ijoba Lande's ex-wife

Mary Gold was the lady, who alleged took Darasimi to baba Tee and dared them to sleep together which they allegedly did

Fans were not happy with the recording and blamed Darasimi for having such a friend as they questioned her motive

Mary Gold, the lady who linked Ijoba Lande's ex-wife to Baba Tee has shared a new audio recording about her ex-lover, Tony.

The lady claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Tony, slept with Darasimi, Ijoba Lande's ex-lover before she got married.

In the recording, the man who claimed to be Tony corroborated what Mary Gold said. Though he was a bot hesitant to say, he acknowledged to have allegedly slept with Darasimi.

Tony disclosed that he met Dara before she got married to Ijoba Lande, and they were together for a while. The man alleged that he left Dara because of her attitude. He claimed that Dara was always entertaining men in her house, and he was not pleased with it.

Fans share their take

Followers of the actress were not pleased about her attitude. They questioned her motive and asked why she wanted to destroy Darasimi completely.

They also heaped blames on Darasimi for having such a friend like Mary Gold, and they commented about her lifestyle as well.

Recall that the whole drama started after Ijoba Lande cried out about his failed marriage to Darasimi. He alleged that Nollywood actor, Baba Tee, was responsible.

He also claimed that it was Mary Gold, who took his ex-wife to Baba Tee's house.

Ijoba Lande and Baba Tee later reconciled, as seen in a video shared by the actor.

See the audio here:

Reactions trail Mary Gold's video

Nigerian reacted after listening to Mary Gold's audio about Darasimi. Here are some comments below:

@ola.emma.330 commented:

"Ladies should be extremely careful of the type of friends around them."

@grace_already said:

"You just want her dead,there is something in her you are jealous of,though she has her own worst character but can you rest,we all agreed she’s wayward no problem, are you an Angel."

@yeyeogebukky stated:

"Men don reconcile, but my gender still dey shame demselves upandan. Slots!"

@tomamode wrote:

"Everyone saying she is a bad friend yea I agree but if the girl had played clean and doesn’t do dirty things her friend wouldn’t have casted her this way."

@jyinboibadan said:

"Even if all this is true, what do u actually want to gain from harassing her and her mom on social media,after all with ur previous statements on esabod interview..u said this happened long time ago,so why are u still mingling with her and her husband."

