Legendary British singer Elton John says Burna Boy is the one artist he would really love to work with at the moment

The pop singer made the statement about working with Burna during his radio show on Apple Music, "Elton John's Rocket Hour"

Elton also took the opportunity to congratulate the African Giant for all of his success, while noting that the singer's music makes a lot of people happy

British legendary composer and pianist, Elton John, over the weekend had Burna Boy on his Apple Music radio show, "Elton John's Rocket Hour", where he confessed to the singer that he is a great lover of his art.

The music veteran said during the show to Burna Boy that he was the one artist he would really like to work with at the moment.

Elton John reveals he would like to work with Burna Boy Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@eltonjohn

Source: Instagram

Elton said that Damini's music makes him very happy just as much as it makes millions of other people happy.

Burna, with an elated expression on his face, responded to the Pop rock legend's call for a collaboration with an enthusiastic "man, of course", saying he had been looking forward to that for a very long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

See the reaction of Nigerians to the news;

@official2baba

"E don be E don be. Na only burna fit stop burna."

@marvinabbey

"They song will be a madness."

@sirmakelethefirst

"God and hard work actually dey do things for Nigerians I’m so proud I’m a Nigerian❤️"

@badboii___099p

"Odogwu Abeg carry us Dey go where we no know."

@alshakur77

"Burna has been talking about collab with this legend for long, so glad it’s happening."

Burna Boy gets shout out from music legend Elton John, singer reacts

Legit.ng recalls reporting some years back that the legendary British pop singer Elton John had given a shout-out to the Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Elton back then described Burna Boy's song African Express as a great piece of music which deserves massive airplay even on his radio show "Elton John's Rocket Hour".

It was soon afterwards that the Nigerian singer and songwriter went on to win a Grammy award for his album "Twice As Tall".

Source: Legit.ng