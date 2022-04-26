An old video of singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut who is a big fan of Davido and part of the 30BG has emerged online

In the video, Tunde talked about how grounded Wizkid is in the music business and spoke fondly about his prowess

Nigerians have reacted to the video, some of them feel he was part of the Wizkid FC before joining 30BG

Who would have thought Tunde Ednut who publicly defends Davido and pitches his followers against Wizkid in most of his posts has at a point in time spoken well of the latter?

An old video of Tunde having a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds emerged online where he declared that the Made in Lagos crooner has the password to the music game.

Old video of Tunde Ednut speaking good about Wizkid emerges. Credit: @wikidayo @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

According to the blogger:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Wizkid is doing very well, he knows the password of this music game, when you know the password you can't timeout, whether you like it or not people change passwords too so Nigerians can decide to change their password and you won't understand them anymore."

He further noted that Wizkid understands music lovers and he gives them what they want while also commending Don Jazzy.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tunde Ednut's interview:

Social media users have reacted differently to the old video of Tunde Ednut speaking well about Wizkid and how he understands the music game.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Superbalat:

"Is this playing? Everybody na FC na giveaway make dem lose their minds."

Oluwacashmade:

"Dem say na giveaway make many people comot for FC."

Tommy_01xxl:

"Ebuka and asking people about Wizzy."

Meratelivinglarge:

"But the story later changed after them carry Baba for PJ."

Harhindehorla:

"We all Wizkid fans before giveaway separated us."

Davido to sponsor winner of Tunde Ednut's N2 million prize

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tunde Ednut decided to reward one of his die-hard fans.

The celebrity gave out N2 million to a lucky fan, Ola of Lagos, after holding a raffle draw on his page.

Top singer, Davido, then decided to add to the prize money by sponsoring Ola on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng