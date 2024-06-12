On Monday, 27th of May, 2024, Legit.ng opened its voting lines for its Entertainment Awards 2024 to the public. With the final voting day just around the corner, it’s time for the fans to discover the 5 easiest ways to cast their votes and ensure that their favourite celebrities come out on top!

With the fate of your favourite entertainer in your hands, below, is how you can vote and keep him or her in the game. Follow the underlined steps carefully.

1. Visit the dedicated Legit Entertainment Awards 2024 platform here: There you can find all the information you need about the voting categories and nominees to make your choice.

Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 - first voting step on the website

2. Know Your Nominees: Explore the voting categories to familiarise yourself with the different categories. Categories for voting include: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Female Artiste, Best Male Artiste, Most Stylish Celebrity (Female), Most Stylish Celebrity (Male), Social Media Star (Youtube), Social Media Star (TikTok), Social Media Star (X), Best Comedian, Philanthropist of the Year, Celebrity Activist of the Year, Best Skit Maker of the Year, Celebrity Stylist of the Year, and Global Afrobeat Artist.

Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 - second voting step on the website

3. Hover on each category to learn more about nominees in each category: Here is an opportunity to familiarise yourself with each nominee profile. Determine who is worthy of your votes and select your favourite across each category.

Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 - third voting step on the website

Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 - fourth voting step on the website

4. Click on ‘Vote for the best ….’ to choose your favourite in each category: At the bottom of your screen, right below the nominee's profile, you can find a button for voting.

Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 - fifth voting step on the website

5. Rinse and repeat: Upon your selection, your vote will be recorded. Move on to the next category, and repeat the process till you have voted across all fifteen categories!

Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 - sixth voting step on the website

More information about the awards can be found on the official website: https://www.corp.legit.ng/legit-entertainment-award-2024.

Voting for the Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 will end on June 27th, 2024, and winners are to be announced on June 28th, 2024.

Voting is easy and completely FREE! You can also follow Legit.ng across all its social media channels to join conversations about the awards.

