Access Bank said it is introducing 901.ng, an offline banking platform to ease transaction processing for its customers

It stated that the development would help to redefine security and ease in banking irrespective of internet availability

This came after the bank recently announced that it signed an agreement to acquire the National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group Plc

Access Bank Plc launched 901.ng, an offline banking platform to increase financial inclusion by giving consumers another channel to complete their transactions.

This was unveiled in partnership with RemitPlus, a national advocate for offline banking.

Access Bank stated at the unveiling that the solution is designed to redefine security and ease in banking by guaranteeing continuous access to financial services even during an internet connectivity outage.

The Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, said:

“In today’s fast-paced digital age, connectivity is often taken for granted. However, millions worldwide still face challenges accessing online banking services for various reasons, such as poor internet infrastructure, remote locations, or security concerns.

“Recognising this gap, Access Bank has developed this solution to empower our customers to bank securely, anytime, anywhere, irrespective of internet availability.

He underlined that the bank is dedicated to using technology to improve every customer's banking experience.

Etuokwu stated that the bank is breaking barriers and enabling people and companies to handle their accounts with confidence, even in offline settings, with the launch of its offline banking portal, 901.ng.

Njideka Esomeju, Group Head of Consumer Banking at Access Bank, stated that the bank's offline banking platform, 901.ng, upheld innovation as one of its fundamental values and established new benchmarks for security and accessibility in the banking sector.

She stated that as part of its continuous dedication to quality, Access Bank will keep changing its products to suit the changing needs of its clients.

Oluremi Tinuolu-Gabriel, Head of Digital Channels at Access Bank Plc, said the product was unique and was introduced to enhance the client experience.

According to him, this is the first project of its sort in this region of the world. He claims that the development's goal is to guarantee that users of 901.ng may easily accomplish their goals with or without the internet.

The CEO of RemitPlus, Emeka Madu, noted that Access Bank was recommended due to its substantial clientele and history of innovation.

Recall that Access Bank Plc recently announced its agreement to acquire the National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group Plc.

In a statement released on X, Access Bank said a binding offer has been signed with KCB Group Plc on the acquisition on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The National Bank of Kenya is one of the biggest banks in the country, boasting 85 branches and over 1,000 employees.

