There has been a significant increase in Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves over the last month, CBN data shows

The increase in reserves has been driven by higher oil revenues, strategic management, and a recent Eurobond loan

The rise in Nigeria's foreign reserves is a major boost for the naira, providing the CBN with more firepower to meet FX demands

The Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that Nigeria’s foreign reserves have increased to $40.92 billion as at January 6, 2025

The latest reserves indicate a $606.23 million increase in one month compared to the $40.31 billion recorded as of December 6, 2024.

The January 6 reserves balance is also the highest level since December 9, 2021, when it stood at $40.93 billion.

How FX reserves rise?

The successful Eurobond issuance and the strategic management of foreign exchange inflows have also helped improve the reserves, Punch reports.

Additionally, the rise in oil prices in the international market has been a boon for foreign reserves. Oil prices are currently at $77.79 per barrel.

Bonny Light, Nigeria's oil blend, is among the highest-priced at $78.62 per barrel as of January 8, 2024.

Rising oil prices are expected to increase the foreign exchange earnings of oil-producing countries like Nigeria.

This, in turn, leads to the accumulation of foreign reserves, an increase in the supply of foreign exchange, and a moderation of demand pressure in the foreign exchange market.

Why is external reserves growth important?

Higher reserves improve Nigeria’s ability to meet external payment obligations, such as debt servicing and import financing, providing a buffer against economic shocks.

FX reserves also helped the CBN provide immediate funds to intervene in the foreign exchange market and stabilise the domestic currency.

Here is a monthly balance of Nigeria's reserves in 2024

January: $33.35bn

February: $33.72bn

March: $34.26bn

April: $32.25bn

May: $32.69bn

June: $34.19bn

July: $36.80bn

August: $36.83bn

September: $36.31bn

October: $39.79bn

November: $40.23bn

December: $40.827bn

Naira improves against US dollar

The rise in reserves has been evident in the CBN's efforts to stabilise the FX market following the introduction of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), which has provided transparency and combated price manipulation in the FX market.

Since 2 December, following the launch, the naira has gained N125 against the US dollar as the CBN now has sufficient funds to intervene in the market.

At the EFEMS launch, the dollar was quoted at N1,660 in the official market.

The latest exchange rate shows that the naira traded at N1,536 against the dollar on Monday, 6 January.

Similarly, the dollar has dropped in the black market, falling from a high of N1,750 to the current rate of N1,655.

CBN reveals how forex inflows through IMTOs rose in 2024

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN has reported a massive rise in IMTO remittance inflows in the first nine months of 2024

The apex bank disclosed that remittances via international money transfer operators (IMTOs) rose by 63.7% in 2024.

The CBN data revealed that total inflows into the country via IMTOs amounted to $3.83 billion in 2024 from $2.33 billion in 2023.

