Nigerians in their numbers are rushing to the banks to deposit their old naira notes

The deadline date which is Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is just three days away from

After the expiration of the deadline, the old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes will stop being legal tender

Nigerian banks have announced changes to operating hours ahead of the January 31 deadline for phasing out old naira notes.

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, for instance, has declared that its branches would be open for cash deposits on Saturday and Sunday.

The bank made the statement in a message to customers on Friday, January 27, 2023, via its social media platform and customers' emails.

Earlier, the CBN had directed that commercial banks operating on Saturday enable clients to return outdated naira notes; however, First Bank has opted to go a step further.

First bank message to customers reads:

“This is to notify the general public that all our branches will be open on Saturday and Sunday just to receive cash.

“All old Naira notes of series 200, 500, and 1000 will cease to be in use from the 31st of January.”

No going back on the deadline date for old naira notes

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed that Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintained that the January 31st deadline for phasing out old naira notes remained sacrosanct.

According to him, the CBN has provided enough time for Nigerians to return the old Naira notes.

Expert speaks on deadline to submit naira notes

Also, some experts have however raised doubts about the success of the scheme.

Kingsley Moghalu, a former Central Bank deputy governor, said though he supports CBN’s latest move to redesign some naira notes, he doubts if it will help curb inflation and food price inflation.

“I fully support the Central Bank’s redesign of the Naira,” Mr Moghalu said in a series of tweets on Friday. “I doubt it will solve inflation because there also are other major reasons for inflation such as the forex crisis, which this new move could exacerbate, as well the impact of the security crisis on food price inflation."

He added that

“the flip side is that people who are holding huge amounts of cash outside the banking system for nefarious reasons will go to the parallel forex market to buy hard currency, putting further downward pressure on the value of the Naira as too much Naira will be chasing too few dollars.”

