JimJam will leave DStv on November 11, 2026, after 13 years, with other preschool channels still available to subscribers

Canal+ ownership has brought a wider DStv shake-up, with channels across entertainment, movies, music and news closing

Five channels will also exit DStv’s Add Indian package as MultiChoice focuses on fewer, stronger channels

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers are set to lose another familiar television channel, with preschool broadcaster JimJam scheduled to leave the pay-TV platform on November 11, 2026, after 13 years.

The decision adds to a growing list of channel closures and lineup changes under MultiChoice, now controlled by French media giant Canal+, raising fresh questions about the future of specialised entertainment on the platform.

DStv to remove JimJam after 13 years as parents face fewer options. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

DStv confirms JimJam’s exit after 13 years

MultiChoice and Canal+ confirmed the planned removal of JimJam to veteran broadcast journalist Thinus Ferreira. The international preschool channel, provided by AMC Networks International, joined DStv in November 2013.

Its departure will mark the end of a 13-year run and leave JimJam as the latest channel to disappear amid the broadcaster’s ongoing review of its content offering.

JimJam is also the last remaining channel distributed by AMC Networks International on DStv.

The broadcaster said the decision formed part of its efforts to review and refine its channel lineup but did not provide a specific reason for dropping the children’s channel.

Parents still have other preschool viewing options

Despite JimJam’s impending exit, MultiChoice said families would continue to have access to preschool entertainment through other channels and services.

“DStv continues to invest in preschool children’s entertainment, including PlayRoom, which brings together local and international programming,” spokesperson Sthembiso Semenya said.

The company also highlighted Cartoonito, CBeebies and DreamWorks as alternative options, depending on subscribers’ packages.

However, the change could disappoint families whose young children have grown accustomed to JimJam’s programming over the years.

Canal+ ownership brings more DStv channel cuts

JimJam’s removal comes as Canal+ pushes ahead with changes to DStv’s channel portfolio following its takeover of MultiChoice in September 2025.

Since the beginning of 2026, the broadcaster has announced or implemented multiple channel closures, affecting entertainment, movies, music, news and international programming.

In January, MultiChoice removed BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice and CBS Reality from its lineup.

It subsequently discontinued Cinemagic and Magic Showcase on June 30, 2026, describing the move as part of its regular review of channels.

The company said the process was intended to ensure its services continued meeting customers’ changing viewing preferences.

More movie and entertainment channels have closed

In September 2026, MultiChoice announced the closure of M-Net Movies 1, kykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Magic. The four channels stopped broadcasting on September 16, although some of their content remained available elsewhere.

The broadcaster also introduced changes to its SuperSport channel names in August, saying the adjustments would help customers discover and enjoy their preferred sports more easily.

These changes indicate that DStv is reshaping its offering rather than simply removing individual channels.

Indian package faces five more channel exits

Why is DStv removing an important kids' channel after 13 years? Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The restructuring also extends to DStv’s specialist Add Indian package, which costs R280.

MultiChoice confirmed in October that SET Asia, ZEE TV, SET Max, Zee Cinema and WION would leave the package on October 31, 2026.

In a customer email, the company said it was focusing on fewer, stronger channels instead of spreading similar content across multiple outlets.

With JimJam’s exit scheduled for November, DStv subscribers face another adjustment to their viewing options as Canal+ continues to streamline the platform.

DStv unveils new colours, logo

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv is undergoing its biggest package and content shake-up in more than two decades, unveiling a new visual identity, fresh subscription tiers and major changes to its channel lineups.

The pay-TV giant announced the sweeping changes at a media event at its Randburg headquarters in South Africa on Monday, September 7, 2026, with the new packages scheduled to roll out from September 17.

Source: Legit.ng