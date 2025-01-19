As of early 2025, Airtel Africa, BUA Foods, and eleven other companies have formally become members of the exclusive trillionaire club

Due to rising input costs, foreign exchange losses, and the jump in diesel prices, businesses in Africa's fourth-largest economy had a difficult year

The share price of Airtel Africa was N2,156.9 on January 17, 2025, and the company's trading volume was 640.00

Analysis has shown that Airtel Africa, BUA Foods, and others have officially topped the elite trillionaire club as of the beginning of 2025.

Last year was tough for companies in Africa’s fourth biggest economy due to the spike in diesel prices, combined with foreign exchange losses and high input costs. BusinessDay reported that only 10 companies made the list of the trillionaire club.

However, 2025 brings glimmers of hope to the economy as 13 companies stand out with a market valuation of over N1 trillion, making them the most valuable companies in Nigeria and signifying its growing global influence based on information from the Nigerian exchange. The leading companies are as follows:

Airtel Africa

As of Friday, the market capitalization of Airtel Africa is N8.1 trillion. As of January 17, 2025, the company's share price was N2,156.9, and its trading volume was 640.00.

BUA Foods

As of Friday, the market capitalization of BUA Foods is N7.47 trillion. As of January 17, 2025, the company's share price was N415, and its trading volume was 970,996.

Dangote Cement

As of Friday, the global cement company Dangote Cement declared a market valuation of N6.8 trillion. As of January 17, 2025, the company's share price was N400, and its trading volume was 6,639,944.

MTN Nigeria

As of Friday, MTN Nigeria's market capitalization is N4.9 trillion. The company's share price was N, and 1,924,392 was the trading volume.

BUA Cement

As of Friday, the market capitalization of BUA Cement is N3.2 trillion. As of January 17, 2025, the company's share price was N93, and its trading volume was 720,285.

Geregu Power

As of January 17, 2025, Geregu Power's market capitalization was N2.9 trillion. With a trading volume of 414.00, the share price of the power-generating company was N1,150.

Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy's market capitalization was N3.35 trillion at the start of the year. As of January 17, 2025, the company's share price was N5,700, and its trading volume was 3,146.00.

Zenith Bank

As of Friday, Zenith Bank's market capitalization is N1.5 trillion. As of January 17, 2025, the company's share price was N46.8, and its trading volume was 7,521,769, too.

Transcorp Hotel

According to the hospitality firm, its market capitalization was N1.3 trillion as of January 17, 2025, its share price was N127.35, and its trading volume was 86,387.

GTCO

As of January 17, 2025, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), a tier-one bank in Nigeria, had a market valuation of N1.7 trillion, a share price of N58, and a trading volume of 65,052,416.

