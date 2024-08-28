Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria said Ibadan DisCo will be profitable when sound buyer shows interest

He believes this is important to achieve a reliable electricity source for the economy to advance and thrive

He said that while the company has made an attempt, the process is still ongoing to address the issues affecting the IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company can only become more efficient by being sold to viable investors, the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria has said.

Gbenga Alade, the managing director and chief executive officer of AMCON, made this announcement on Monday at an interactive meeting with media executives in Lagos.

Speaking to reporters, Alade stated that he evaluated the issues before AMCON shortly after taking office and identified the power industry as one that needs intervention.

The AMCON head opines that without a reliable electricity source, no economy can advance and thrive.

He mentioned that although the company has made an effort to address the problems affecting the IBEDC, the process is still ongoing.

Earlier in January 2022, AMCON acquired the IBEDC as a result of its insolvency.

This came after a court ruling in September 2021 that awarded AMCON, the receiver/manager of Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Limited, preservation orders.

Alade revealed that investors with "deep pockets" would purchase the Disco, which AMCON is managing.

“In the power sector, we have Ibadan DisCo, which is under AMCON. We’ve tried as much as possible to get that resolved. And we’re in the process. We are yet to conclude the sale, but we are making very good headway in resolving Ibadan DisCo,” he said.

Alade said that the IBEDC encompasses several states, including Ogun industrial areas, and expressed confidence that it would be profitable if sold.

In April, Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, issued an order for the sale of discos whose original owners and investors had been taken over by banks and the Assets Management Corporation.

At the moment, AMCON and the banks were in charge of four discos.

Apart from the IBEDC, the United Bank of Africa oversees the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, while Fidelity Bank is in charge of the Benin, Kaduna, and Kano DisCos.

Due to their incapacity to pay back the loans they received from the financial institutions, the four Discos are now managed by these new people.

The AMCON CEO mentioned that the company had finished a power project in Kaduna State, which will support the power industry.

“We also looked at the Kaduna power project as well, which has been abandoned for a few years. By God’s grace, we were able to sign an MoU with the project people. Work has already started on that project as well,” he maintained.

