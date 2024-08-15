In response to a recent court decision by a French court, Ogun state has reacted to attachment of assets owned by Nigerians located abroad

According to Ogun State, the three planes are only used for sovereign needs and are immune from attachment under international and French law

It stated that this is just another regrettable instance of dishonest people posing as foreign investors in order to swindle Nigeria and Ogun state

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Ogun state has reacted to a recent French court ruling that attaches Nigerian-owned assets in foreign jurisdictions.

Ogun state government said that the Chinese company misled the Judicial Court of Paris as to the use and nature of the assets. Photo Credit: FG

Source: UGC

Legit.ng earlier reported that three Nigeria-owned jets linked to the presidential jets fleet have been reportedly seized due to an ongoing dispute between Ogun state and Chinese company Zhongshan.

The seizures followed a ruling by a French court, which authorised the aircraft confiscation.

What Ogun state government said

In an X post, the government of Ogun state stated that each of the three aircraft is used solely for sovereign purposes and is, as such, immune from attachment under international and French law.

In obtaining the provisional attachments, It added that Zhongshan deliberately withheld information from the Federal Government of Nigeria, Ogun State and their legal counsel.

By seeking to attach and not make full disclosure to the court as required by law, the statement noted that the Chinese company misled the Judicial Court of Paris as to the use and nature of the assets.

Action taken

Ogun State in conjunction with the Federal Government of Nigeria, has taken swift action to ensure that these provisional attachments are lifted without delay. Just like the P&ID case, it is believed this is another unfortunate case of unscrupulous individuals masquerading as foreign investors with the sole aim of defrauding Ogun State and Nigeria.

It added

“We have taken all necessary legal steps to ensure that this spurious and baseless order is vacated within the shortest possible time. As a sovereign nation, whose assets are protected by laws of sovereign immunity, we vow to resist any attempts at blackmail and theatrics clearly designed to extort and embarrass our dear country.

“It is important to note that Ogun State never gave up on a reasonable settlement option, with the most recent letter sent to Zhongshan, last week. Unfortunately, Zhongshan only responded after obtaining this latest order. A reasonable and objectively quantifiable settlement figure has always been our preference and continues to be an option in the resolution of this protracted dispute.”

Tinubu’s govt puts 3 presidential aircraft up for sale

Legit.ng reported that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has put three ageing presidential jets on sale.

It is gathered that the sale will cut excessive spending on the maintenance of fleets of presidential jets.

The sale would cut the number of jets in the presidential air fleet by half as it currently consists of six airplanes and four helicopters.

Source: Legit.ng