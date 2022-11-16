Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has planned to sack about 10,000 workers globally

The sack will affect workers in human resources and mostly hourly workers among its 1.5 million people

The company has also set a date to begin services in Nigeria and other countries around the World

The World’s largest e-commerce company, Amazon, plans to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs any time this week.

The layoff will be concentrated on the company’s devices organisation, assistant Aleza and the retail unit, and human resources.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder Credit: Gareth Cattermole / Staff

Source: Getty Images

10,000 people to be affected

As per reporting by the New York Times, the number of layoffs is still ongoing and will likely roll out team by team rather than in one fell swoop.

If the story is confirmed, about 10,000 people would be affected, representing 3 per cent of the company’s corporate employees and less than one % of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million, comprising mostly hourly workers.

The company’s planned workforce reduction during the holiday reveals how quickly the global economy has hit big tech.

It would also become the latest tech company to lay off workers after Meta and Twitter.

E-commerce giant sets date for Nigerian operations

The move by Amazon comes as it announced that it will begin operation in Nigeria, Africa’s largest market, in 2023.

The firm also plans to expand to other countries in Africa, South America and Europe.

The report also said the company would establish a marketplace in two other African countries.

The company already operates in 20 countries and seeks to expand to Belgium, Chile, Columbia and South Africa next year.

The e-commerce giant will create a marketplace in all five countries, with access to Amazon’s fulfilment service, Fulfillment by Amazon.

