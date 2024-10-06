A total of 63 products, according to the federal government, are not subject to value-added tax

According to the Chairman of the Presidential Committee, the list is contained in an official gazette

Some of the affected items are gas generator, CNG cylinder, electric vehicle, steel pipes and others

The Federal Government recently announced that 63 items have been exempted from Value-Added Tax (VAT).

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, disclosed this in a post on X on Friday.

He said the exempted items are contained in an official gazette for the ‘Value Added Tax (Modification) Order, 2024,’ dated September 3, 2024.

The full list of the items exempted from VAT has been highlighted as follows:

CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles Dedicated LPG Vehicles and CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles Parts, and semi-knocked down units (for assembly) of CNG and LPG Buse. Parts, and semi-knocked down units (for assembly) of Electric Vehicle Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicles Charging System Electric Vehicle Solar Charging System LPG/CNG Conversion Kits CNG Cylinders. CNG Cascades CNG Dispensers Gas Generators CNG Trucks (Bobtails and Bridgers; fixed axle and semi-trailers Steel Pipes Steel Valves & Fittings SS Tubes & Fittings Storage Tanks (all sizes) Regulators CNG Pumps and Compressors (all types) Steel Pressure Relief Valves Hydraulic press/Rolling machine Heat Treatment Equipment Liquid Level Guage Pumping Housing and Motors Regulator Body Pressure Guage Truck Chassis Metering and Measuring Equipment (including weighbridges, filling scales) Dispensing equipment (dispensing scales, nozzles, gas filling systems) Safety Features (emergency shutoff valves, pressure relief valves, excess flow valves, breakaway couplings, quick release couplings) Gas water heaters Gas burners for industry Gas boilers Gas washing machines and dryers (launderettes) Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry. CNG, LPG and Cyrogenic Hoses Tubes, pipes and hoses, and fittings thereof (for example,joints, elbows, flanges) of plastics. CNG truck heads Gas Leak Detectors Gas air conditioners Cylinder refurbishment equipment Blending skid/unit Odourizing unit Chromatography unit (GC) LNG Liquefying Equipment, Heat Exchangers,LNG Vapourizers, Regassification Plant, Liquefied CNG Compression Terminals LNG Plant, Machinery, Pumps, Compressors, Filters (Including Gas Filters), Weighing Machines, Valves Equipment Cyrogenic Storage Tanks, Liquefied CNG Conversion tanks Pipes, Piping Fittings, Flanges used for Liquefied Natural Gas processing Electrical Equipment, including Cables for Liquefied Natural Gas processing Stell Plates, Angles, Bars for Liquefied Natural Gas Processing LNG Related Chemicals Biogas Digester Biogas Compressor De-sulphurization units Dryer Distillation columns for processing biofuels Bio-ethanol refinery equipment Fermentation Tanks Biofuel related Chemicals, Enzymes and Reagents Liquefied Petroleum Gas Compressed Natural Gas Feed Gas Automotive gas oil

Manufacturers, farmers, SMEs to stop paying withholding tax

Legit.ng reported that to lessen the tax burden on enterprises, the federal government has approved exempting manufacturers, farmers, and small businesses from paying withholding tax.

Important modifications to the previous tax system were also implemented, including lower rates for companies with narrow profit margins and steps to prevent tax cheating.

Income tax can be collected in advance through the use of withholding tax, which is withheld at rates that vary from 5% to 10% depending on the transaction.

