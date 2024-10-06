Global site navigation

No More Taxes: CNG, Diesel, Electric Vehicles, 60 Other Items Exempted From VAT
Energy

No More Taxes: CNG, Diesel, Electric Vehicles, 60 Other Items Exempted From VAT

by  Zainab Iwayemi 3 min read
  • A total of 63 products, according to the federal government, are not subject to value-added tax
  • According to the Chairman of the Presidential Committee, the list is contained in an official gazette
  • Some of the affected items are gas generator, CNG cylinder, electric vehicle, steel pipes and others

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Federal Government recently announced that 63 items have been exempted from Value-Added Tax (VAT).

items exempted from VAT
CNG cylinder, electric vehicle and other items have been exempted from VAT. Photo Credit: FG
Source: UGC

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, disclosed this in a post on X on Friday.

He said the exempted items are contained in an official gazette for the ‘Value Added Tax (Modification) Order, 2024,’ dated September 3, 2024.

The full list of the items exempted from VAT has been highlighted as follows:

  1. CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles
  2. Dedicated LPG Vehicles and CNG/LPG Dual Fuel Vehicles
  3. Parts, and semi-knocked down units (for assembly) of CNG and LPG Buse.
  4. Parts, and semi-knocked down units (for assembly) of Electric Vehicle
  5. Electric Vehicles
  6. Electric Vehicles Battery
  7. Electric Vehicles Charging System
  8. Electric Vehicle Solar Charging System
  9. LPG/CNG Conversion Kits
  10. CNG Cylinders.
  11. CNG Cascades
  12. CNG Dispensers
  13. Gas Generators
  14. CNG Trucks (Bobtails and Bridgers; fixed axle and semi-trailers
  15. Steel Pipes
  16. Steel Valves & Fittings
  17. SS Tubes & Fittings
  18. Storage Tanks (all sizes)
  19. Regulators
  20. CNG Pumps and Compressors (all types)
  21. Steel
  22. Pressure Relief Valves
  23. Hydraulic press/Rolling machine
  24. Heat Treatment Equipment
  25. Liquid Level Guage
  26. Pumping Housing and Motors
  27. Regulator Body
  28. Pressure Guage
  29. Truck Chassis
  30. Metering and Measuring Equipment (including weighbridges, filling scales)
  31. Dispensing equipment (dispensing scales, nozzles, gas filling systems)
  32. Safety Features (emergency shutoff valves, pressure relief valves, excess flow valves, breakaway couplings, quick release couplings)
  33. Gas water heaters
  34. Gas burners for industry
  35. Gas boilers
  36. Gas washing machines and dryers (launderettes) Household or laundry-type washing machines, including machines which both wash and dry.
  37. CNG, LPG and Cyrogenic Hoses Tubes, pipes and hoses, and fittings thereof (for example,joints, elbows, flanges) of plastics.
  38. CNG truck heads
  39. Gas Leak Detectors
  40. Gas air conditioners
  41. Cylinder refurbishment equipment
  42. Blending skid/unit
  43. Odourizing unit
  44. Chromatography unit (GC)
  45. LNG Liquefying Equipment, Heat Exchangers,LNG Vapourizers, Regassification Plant, Liquefied CNG Compression Terminals
  46. LNG Plant, Machinery, Pumps, Compressors, Filters (Including Gas Filters), Weighing Machines, Valves Equipment
  47. Cyrogenic Storage Tanks, Liquefied CNG Conversion tanks
  48. Pipes, Piping Fittings, Flanges used for Liquefied Natural Gas processing
  49. Electrical Equipment, including Cables for Liquefied Natural Gas processing
  50. Stell Plates, Angles, Bars for Liquefied Natural Gas Processing
  51. LNG Related Chemicals
  52. Biogas Digester
  53. Biogas Compressor
  54. De-sulphurization units
  55. Dryer
  56. Distillation columns for processing biofuels
  57. Bio-ethanol refinery equipment
  58. Fermentation Tanks
  59. Biofuel related Chemicals, Enzymes and Reagents
  60. Liquefied Petroleum Gas
  61. Compressed Natural Gas
  62. Feed Gas
  63. Automotive gas oil

Manufacturers, farmers, SMEs to stop paying withholding tax

Legit.ng reported that to lessen the tax burden on enterprises, the federal government has approved exempting manufacturers, farmers, and small businesses from paying withholding tax.

Important modifications to the previous tax system were also implemented, including lower rates for companies with narrow profit margins and steps to prevent tax cheating.

Income tax can be collected in advance through the use of withholding tax, which is withheld at rates that vary from 5% to 10% depending on the transaction.

Source: Legit.ng

