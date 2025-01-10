A report has predicted that headline inflation could decline to 27% by December 2025 if fuel prices stabilise

The report also says that consumer spending and business activities would also pick up, resulting to a 3.5% economic growth

Experts agree with this prediction and have described President Tinubu's 15% target as overambitious

Nigerians can hold on to a glimmer of hope, as a report by the NESG-Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor has predicted a drop in the Headline inflation rate to 27.1% by the end of 2025.

The report adds that the drop in the inflation rate could stimulate consumer spending and business activities.

This would trigger some growth in the Nigerian economy by an estimated 3.5%, an improvement on the 3.2% of 2024.

According to the report, the headline inflation will remain above 30% till September before dropping below 30% and down to 27.1% by December 2025.

This prediction is hinged on expectations that the petrol pump price will stabilise over the year as market forces play out.

Predicts fuel price stability

The NESG-Stanbic IBTC Business Confidence Monitor also projects that there will be no unexpected negative shocks in petrol prices in 2025, as was seen in 2024.

With the petrol subsidy completely removed and more of the NNPCL refineries becoming active, prices are expected to stay stable. The report suggests that this will also smooth out the Headline inflation year-on-year.

It read;

“We expect headline inflation to remain sticky in 9M:25 but settle below 30.0% from September 2025 as high petrol costs get smoothened out of the year-on-year headline inflation, barring any unexpected negative shocks to petrol prices.”

Predicts CBN to relax policies

With the expected inflation decline, the report also projects that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could relax its policies to be more accommodating by the latter part of 2025.

The MPC, in November, again raised benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to 27.50%.

It said this was part of moves to fight inflation, but experts criticised it, noting that the consistent rise in interest rates was neither helping the weakening naira nor the worsening inflation.

Challenging environment for businesses

The report noted that businesses had a tough year in 2024, compounded by challenges like limited access to funding, multiple tax regulations, and power supply. Despite these issues, businesses recorded some seasonal growth in performance in December 2024.

It said;

“overall performance across most sectors in Nigeria remained weak yet positive in December 2024.”

Festivities pushed up business activities, resulting in a positive growth in (BCM) Current Business Index net balance from -2.74 in November 2024 to +0.77 in December 2024, the first positive index since Q3.

Sector-by-sector analysis shows that while the agriculture and non-manufacturing sectors had weak but positive results, the manufacturing, trade, and services sectors had negative results.

Expert agree with predictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that experts described President Bola Tinubu's 15% target inflation as unrealistic and overambitious.

Notable economist Bismarck Rewane had said that, given Nigeria's economic challenges, a more realistic target would be between 25% and 28% inflation by the end of 2025.

Rewane described the exchange rate projection of N1400/$ as more realistic and commended the growth target of 3% to 4%. He added that these would be achieved if the government cuts back on wasteful spending and improves local production.

