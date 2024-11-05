The price of imported rice has increased by 144.77% in 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics says

The data shows that as of September 2023, the price was N982.07 per kilogramme, showing that the average price has doubled within a year.

The development comes as the proposed 150-day duty-free import policy of the Nigerian government has stalled since the July announcement

The average price of imported high-quality loose rice has increased dramatically by 144.77% over the past year as the Nigerian government delayed implementing its duty-free food import policy.

This data is from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on selected food prices.

FG’s proposed duty-free import policy stalls

Legit.ng earlier reported that in July 2024, the Nigerian Government announced a 150-day duty-free import window for selected food items to combat the country's rising inflation.

The affected items include maise, husked brown rice, wheat and cowpeas. The scheme will allow imported items to undergo a Recommended Retail Price.

However, importers have cited the stringent guidelines released by the Ministry of Finance and Nigeria Customs Service NCS) for the delayed take-off of the policy.

The price of imported rice rises to N120,000

Since the government announced the policy, the price of one kilogram of imported rice has risen by 3.21%, from N2,329 in July to N2,403.86 in September 2024.

NBS data shows that the price for a 50kg bag of imported rice has skyrocketed from N49.103 in September 2023 to N120,193 in 2024.

Other types of rice have also increased in price since the duty-free import duty announcement.

States with the highest rice prices in 2024

Per the NBS report, loose agricultural rice rose from N1,882.39 to N1,965.64 in September, marking a 4.42% rise.

Yearly, the price represents a 146.33% increase from N797.98.

Nasarawa recorded the highest price at N3,050.33, while Benue recorded the lowest.

Broken rice, or Ofada, rose 5.61% from N2,234.06 in July to N2,359.47 in September, representing 213.36% last year.

The price of locally sold rice rose in the same trajectory, increasing by 4.57% from N1,831.05 in July to N1,914.77 in September this year.

Data shows the cheapest, most expensive brands

Legit.ng earlier reported that the price of a 50kg bag of local rice increased yearly by 152.9% to N95,738 in September 2024 from N37,853 in September last year.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on selected food prices for September 2024 show that 1kg of local rice was sold for N1,914.77.

The NBS report also indicated that the price of beans recorded a higher growth rate of over 200% annually.

