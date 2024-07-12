The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied issuing a circular on the withdrawal of license of two more banks

The bank said the message circulating on social media was fake and intended to mislead the public

The fake circular asked customers of Keystone and Unity banks to transfer their funds to other banks as CBN is set to revoke their licenses

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked a memo saying it has withdrawn the licenses of Unity and Keystone banks.

A circular allegedly from the CBN and circulating on social media advised customers of the banks to withdraw their money from the banks using ATMs or transfer to alternate bank accounts ‘before it is too late.’

CBN calls circular fake news

The circular reads:

“CBN has withdrawn the licenses of Heritage Bank, Unity Bank, and Keystone Bank respectively.”

“All the customers affected should try to withdraw all their money using an ATM card or transfer all the money to another bank now before it is too late.

“Please let’s circulate this information to our colleagues, family and friends. Let’s be of help to others.”

However, the apex bank disclosed on its X page that it did not issue a circular on the withdrawal of the said banks' licenses.

According to the CBN, the viral circular was fake and intended to mislead the public.

CBN assures the safety of depositors' funds

The apex announced the revocation of Heritage Bank’s license and appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as the liquidator on June 3, 2024.

CBN said the decision was because the bank could not improve its financial performance.

Following Heritage Bank’s license withdrawal, some reports emerged that the CBN would also terminate the licenses of Unity, Polaris, and Keystone banks.

According to the CBN, the content of the circular was unauthentic, stating that it has no plans to revoke the license of any bank.

In June, the financial regulator assured the public that the banking system and depositors' funds were safe.

