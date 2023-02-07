List of top Nigerian states to start a business apart from Lagos, expert says

An investment expert has stated that there are states in Nigeria that investors should look at apart from Lagos

Cheta Nwanze, the Lead Partner at SBM intelligence, said the states of Kano, Nasarawa, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha are investors' havens.

He said the states are suitable for investment, especially in agric tech and other trades

According to an expert, Cheta Nwanze, Lead Partner at SBM Intelligence heading the research desk, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Ogun, Nasarawa and Onitsha, and Port Harcourt are places in Nigeria, apart from Lagos, offering opportunities in Nigeria for investors.

Commercial activities in the Lagos States Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Opportunities in agriculture in the states

Cheta said analysts and investors often overlook the entrepreneurial activities in these states.

He said these places have good agricultural technology opportunities as people always need food.

Nwanze stated that all states in the country offer economic opportunities, but some are more investor-friendly.

Cheta said:

"I believe in terms of infrastructure to general environment towards business, it's hard to move past Lagos as it covers the bulk of Nigeria's commercial activity.

"There is Ogun state; it enjoys proximity to Lagos. Because of that, it takes a lot of service from Lagos, as people commute to Lagos from Ogun, and the state government put in place to put in place policies, like manufacturing."

Cheta also revealed that Kano in Nothern Nigeria has a massive entrepreneurship community, especially in tech, stating that Akwa Ibom has become a well-governed state housing a thriving tech ecosystem.

He said:

"Kano, the second largest state in terms of population and historically the commercial centre of the north and a lot of economic activity is going on; people gravitate towards Kano.

"There was something we did across the country and found a lot of tech entrepreneurship happening in Kano, almost hidden away from the outside world.

South East and South-South are investors havens

He also stated that the South East and South-South present opportunities for investors, especially Port Harcourt, Anambra, Imo, Abia, and Rivers States, which have entrepreneurial activities with good roads in the areas.

Nwanze said in an interview that Lagos and Onitsha transact about $3 billion worth of trade every year, which needs to be captured, adding that there is a collaboration between the two states and that the federal government should connect the two cities by rail.

For Akwa Ibom, Nwanze said that the state is one of the best-governed states in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999, and investors often overlook it despite the presence of tech entrepreneurs.

Nwanze said:

"There is Akwa Ibom, a hidden gem in Nigeria, it's a state that people tend to overlook, but they have been quietly consistent since 1999; I would go so far as say it's the best-governed state in Nigeria since 199 when you look at the overall picture, as they have done an excellent job taking advantage of the oil industry and the growing infrastructure is good with a huge tech community.

The senior partner at SBM listed other states, such as Abuja and Nasarawa, urging investors to utilise the agricultural opportunities in the areas.

