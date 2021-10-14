Iyorchia Ayu on Thursday, October 14, emerged as the consensus chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as decided by its north-central caucus ahead of the forthcoming national convention.

Before Ayu's candidature was confirmed, some regions in the geopolitical zone had projected other candidates for the same position.

Legit.ng in this piece puts together some interesting facts about the man who might just become the party's next national chairman.

Ayu was a chairman of ASUU in Jos (Photo: Nigerian Tribune)

1. State of origin and career

Ayu was born in Gboko in Benue on the 15th of November, 1952, and is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna. He taught sociology at the University of Jos.

2. Ex-president of ASUU

After some years as a lecturer in the school, he went ahead to become the chairman of the Jos University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

3. Ex-senator

During the Third Republic, Ayu was elected as a senator on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

4. Ex-president of Senate

In 1993, the Benue native rose to become the Senate president but was impeached just a year later.

5. Stood for democracy

After his impeachment, Ayu remained a strong opponent of the then interim national government after the June 12 election was nullified by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida's regime.

6. Ex-minister

Moreover, Ayu was the minister of education in the late General Sani Abacha's military administration.

