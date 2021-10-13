Mai Mala Buni, the caretaker committee chairman of the ruling APC, has sparked fresh defection speculations

This is as the Yobe state governor visited his Adamawa state counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is a PDP chieftain

Since Buni took over the leadership of the APC, three PDP governors have defected to the ruling party

Yola, Adamawa state - The caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday, October 13, met with the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Buni who is also the governor of Yobe state shared photos of his meeting with Fintiri on Facebook, thanking his Adamawa counterpart for the warm reception.

The caretaker committee chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday, October 13, met with the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

He wrote:

"We thank the Executive Governor of Adamawa State His Excellency Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri and the good people of the State for their warmth welcome and reception."

Meeting sparks defection speculations

Since Governor Buni took control of the APC, three PDP governors, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ben Ayade of Cross River, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, have joined the ruling party from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Thus, his visit to Adamawa has sparked fresh speculations that another defection may be around the corner as Governor Fintiri is a member of the PDP.

Reacting on Facebook, Sabiu Abdu Azare said:

"You want to make this nation to be operating one party system."

Usman Aliyu said:

"Keep it up with the great work Sir, as you continue to be a true democract with huge experiences of what politics should be and what it takes to get the work done in all...

"Indeed, we pray and hope that your brother from Adamawa will soon be in All Progress Congress as you continue to preach them the ideas of coming to build a big ship than to allow people continue to move in small boat..."

Mustapha Hadejia said:

"Adamawa State Governor The Door is Open Welcome To Apc."

Iduh Iduh said:

"Adamawa on the move again, Buni the president of defector."

Anambra deputy governor defects to APC, meets Buhari

In a related development, Nkem Okeke, the deputy governor of Anambra state, has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC.

Buhari Sallau, the personal assistant on broadcast media to President Buhari, disclosed this via a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 13.

According to him, the president received the APC caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Okeke at the State House on Wednesday. The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, was also present as the president presented the APC flag to the new member.

