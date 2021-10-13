The Nigerian Army has described as baseless the allegation that it is constructing a Ruga settlement in Enugu

A statement by the Army's acting deputy spokesman said the engineers of the security forces are constructing a military training facility, not Ruga

Members of the public were advised to disregard the allegation which the Army also described as malicious falsehood

Enugu state - The Nigerian Army has debunked a report claiming that its 82 Division is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement between Ochima and Affa in Igbo-Etiti and Udi local government areas of Enugu state.

A statement released by Major Abubakar Abdullai, acting deputy director of Army public relations on Wednesday, October 13, described the allegation which it was aired through "an outlawed online radio" as baseless.

The Nigerian Army has debunked the allegation that it is constructing a Ruga settlement in Enugu state. Photo credit: HQ Nigerian Army

The Army said it deemed it fit to react to the allegation and present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity.

Nigerian Army constructing military training facility, not RUGA

Explaining further, the Army said its engineers are constructing a military training facility at the mentioned location, not RUGA settlement

The statement read partly:

"It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria.

"Rather, the Engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu state.

Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South East. Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army."

The Army, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the allegation of constructing Ruga settlement.

