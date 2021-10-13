BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has continued to receive an outpouring of love from his fans

The reality star was recently gifted a giant-sized 13-tier money cake, a picture frame and other impressive gifts

Ex-BBNaija season six housemates, Liquorose, Pere, Nini and more also visited Whitemoney after he was hospitalised

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, is no doubt loved by numerous fans and a number of them have gone all out to make him feel more special.

The reality star who was recently bedridden after he was hospitalised was visited by some of his BBNaija co-stars at his hotel after his recovery.

In videos posted on Whitemoney’s Instagram story, some of the ex-housemates including Liquorose, Pere, Nini and Emmanuel made sure to show love to the recovering young man.

Fans show love to Whitemoney, ex-housemates visit him. Photos: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, Liquorose was seen excitedly running to hug Whitemoney as she was obviously pleased to see him standing and well.

Whitemoney’s fans were also not left out in the show of love and he was presented with a sky-high money cake made of 13-tiers of crisp 500 naira notes.

As if that wasn’t enough, the BBNaija season six winner was also gifted a customised throw pillow as well as a huge picture frame.

See videos below:

Social media users react

Members of the online community were in awe of the mouthwatering gifts Whitemoney received from fans and shared their reactions.

Read some of their comments below:

Thrift_by_nelly:

“Na this kind recovery I want.”

Ladyque_1:

“Fans where una dey see dis money???.”

Iam_evelynee:

“Please they should allow him recover fully. He needs rest.”

Its.sotel:

“Wahala be like fans wey never chop but Dey give fav gifts.”

Actual.eze:

“Who be these fans abeg, where them dey see these money biko?”

Omalishan:

“He should better rest proper… body no be firewood.”

Interesting.

Fan gifts Whitemoney brand new car

A fan of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney has taken his fan-love to a whole new level by gifting the N90 million grand prize winner a brand new Toyota Venza car as a gift.

This new car gift for Whitemoney will go down as one of the many kind gestures fans have shown to the BBNaija reality stars in recent years.

Fans have reacted differently to Whitemoney's car gift.

