BBNaija Pepper Dem ex-housemates and former lovers, Mercy Eke and Ike, have continued to slam each other online

In a new social media post, Ike threw shade at his ex-bae and told her to add brother to his name since they are no longer dating

According to Ike, they are not mates and his new post has generated series of mixed reactions on social media

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem stars and ex-lovers, Mercy and Ike, have given fans new things to say about their relationship turned sour.

Soon after the news of their breakup became public knowledge, the duo have continued to shade each other online.

Just recently, Ike took to his verified Instagram page to share a post that had fans saying he is throwing shade at Mercy.

Ike shades ex-girlfriend, Mercy. Photos: @iam_ikeonyeama

Source: Instagram

According to the young man, since they can no longer date, she should add brother back to his name because he is not her mate.

The post reads:

“Since we can’t date abeg put brother back to my name. I nor be ur mate.”

See the post below:

Social media users react

Ike’s post which many have assumed was directed at his ex-girlfriend, Mercy, has caused a buzz online with series of reactions.

Legit.ng has gathered some comments below:

Sandradelazy:

“But this ike also should move on and stop acting childishly people have forgotten you ever existed in their lives and you are there busy attacking left right and centre....please free mercy now o Mr intelligent .”

Ashyashym:

“Ike you sound bitter now come on now my G.”

Efuacokerr:

“These two people are almost 30, acting like those secondary school exes who throw subs at each other on 2go.”

Jerry__oj:

“I think mercy is richer. So call her Aunty.”

Bianca__biankiss_:

“To be honest e pain am die!!!!!.”

Jerr_malik:

“For this life, na who get money pass be elder.”

Interesting.

My happiest moment was leaving my last relationship - Ike says

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ike, has set tongues rolling in the online community after sharing an interview trailer on his page.

Fielding a question about his happiest moment in life, Ike stated that it was when he got out of his last relationship.

Some followers were spotted reacting in the comment section including Ike and Mercy’s friend and fellow BBNaija star, Mike Edwards.

