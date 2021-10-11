Ely Kreimendahl revealed something super personal on social media about how she was dumped by a man that she had loved

Her post was super relatable and before long it went viral with thousands of reactions and comments

Social media users flocked to the post to share their own experiences with men and women who kicked them to the curb

Ely Kreimendahl revealed how her bae heartlessly broke up with her on social media in a viral social media post. Photo credit: @ElyKreimendahl

Let's not talk for six weeks

She revealed that he asked for some space and suggested that don't talk to each other for six weeks.

Her love for him was so intense that she agreed but when the six weeks were up she told him she missed him.

He replied letter her know that he was breaking up with her and his final words to her were, "be well".

Social media users jumped into the comments section to share their own stories and reactions

@TaliShokek:

"I once dated a guy for two years and then I got diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he broke up with me a few days later. Then he said, “let’s wait 10 days and see what the second opinion says…I’m a physician I can’t have a sick wife!” I broke up with him that night."

@JoJoMicallef:

"Why I don’t date. Look ok, but I’m not. Asked many Drs “how do I tell people? When dropping the bomb?” No clue. Too early, defines me, 1st date is medical history. Wait too long, its relationship who may want out. Epilepsy counsellor (their Job to advise): “why tell them?” Great."

@ItsAlexThe7:

"I had a psychology teacher who said you should live with someone for a while, then, before you get married, live apart for a month and see if you like being single. If you like being single and don’t miss the other person you shouldn’t get married."

Man married lady he met on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Adefolarin Daniel Adeboye, on Monday, October 11, took to Facebook to narrate how he met his wife, Janet Ifeoluwa Oyewunmi, in 2016.

The man revealed that it all started when he was starting out to promote his food business on WhatsApp. He sent a broadcast to a group and realised that a few days later, another person reposted the same advert to support him.

Adefolarin said when he checked the person’s DP, he realised how beautiful the individual was so they got chatting. Soon after, they met and talked.

Source: Legit.ng