A couple have set social media buzzing after a video showing the cake that was used at their wedding made the rounds on the internet.

The couple said to be of Ghanaian descent were captured in a video shared by Live Weddings with Kwaku on Instagram seated in a big white car cake.

The couple shared kisses in the car cake Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @live_weddings-with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

The nicely decorated cake sparkled and could easily be mistaken for as real car where it not for the blank headlights.

While in it, the groom held firmly the wheels as he locked lips with his beautiful bride to the admiration of guests.

The car cake is speculated to have cost millions in naira. No doubt, guests were awestruck likewise social media users who watched the video owing the uncommon cake style.

Social media reacts

@cherries_n_cream commented:

"Eish. They didn’t come to play "

@extiana_signature said:

"Just one question how was it delivered."

@simple_sandrax wrote:

"Was this packed in the venue already or ??… I’m confused."

@_cookie_76 stated:

"Too over the top for me! But congratulations wishing you a happy ever after god bless Amen."

Source: Legit