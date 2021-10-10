Couple Use Big Beautiful White Car Cake for Their Wedding, Seat and Share Kiss in it in Cute Video
- A couple made their wedding ceremony one that would live in the memories of guests for a long time by reason of the type of cake they used
- The couple were seen in a video seating comfortably and sharing kisses in a big beautiful white car cake
- Social media users though taken by surprise seemed to love the cake choice and concept as they celebrated the latest couple in town
A couple have set social media buzzing after a video showing the cake that was used at their wedding made the rounds on the internet.
The couple said to be of Ghanaian descent were captured in a video shared by Live Weddings with Kwaku on Instagram seated in a big white car cake.
The nicely decorated cake sparkled and could easily be mistaken for as real car where it not for the blank headlights.
God when? Nigerian man proposes to bae after sending helicopter to pick her up, adorable video warms hearts
While in it, the groom held firmly the wheels as he locked lips with his beautiful bride to the admiration of guests.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
The car cake is speculated to have cost millions in naira. No doubt, guests were awestruck likewise social media users who watched the video owing the uncommon cake style.
Social media reacts
@cherries_n_cream commented:
"Eish. They didn’t come to play "
@extiana_signature said:
"Just one question how was it delivered."
@simple_sandrax wrote:
"Was this packed in the venue already or ??… I’m confused."
@_cookie_76 stated:
"Too over the top for me! But congratulations wishing you a happy ever after god bless Amen."
Muslim wedding with cute cake stand goes viral
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that beautiful photos have shown a Muslim wedding with cute cake stand.
Nigerian couple start new challenge as they express love by doing choreography with ball, video warms hearts
In photos shared by Nigerian Muslim Bridals on Facebook, the man is turbaned while the woman has her full hijab on.
In the photos shared, they both had amazing smiles on their faces. On the side of the groom is a beautifully decorated cake.
In one of the snaps, the bride is captured as she was trying to take a seat beside her lover. The man's white cloth matches well with the colour of their love sofa. The background was done to a great taste.
Source: Legit