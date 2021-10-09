A video that captured the sweet moment BBNaija season 6 first-runner up engaged in a phone conversation with Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has got many gushing

Liquorose in the video blushed like a baby and went on her knees as she expressed surprise at the fact that she was speaking with the senator on phone

Nigerians gushed and praised the reality star with many hailing her parents for bringing her up rightly

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes season 6 first-runner up Roseline Omokhoa Afije popularly known as Liquorose couldn't contain her emotions after speaking with Nigeria's senator Florence Ita-Giwa over the phone.

In a video shared on Instagram by Media Room Hub, relished at the opportunity to interact on phone with the 75-year-old former senator of Cross River state.

She blushed like a baby Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by (@mediaroomhub_)

Source: Instagram

The reality star was handed the phone by media entrepreneur Azuka Ogujiuba and was surprised to find out the identity who was on the other end of the phone.

The 26-year-old first went on her knees as she conversed with the woman.

Upon the conclusion of the phone conversation, the professional dancer went wild with joy as she blushed like a baby.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush

@interbizworld opined:

"She knelt for the camera and not for ita giwa. If there was no camera videoing her, make I hear say she kneel down."

@mivana_beautyworld remarked:

"This is ridiculous. She is kneeling down to greet someone she did not see and them dey video her Abeg tell me something else."

@jeeboy61 said:

"Normal normal she be wife material bcus Edo babes no they carry last for husband house"

@tife_powers wrote:

"Me when my future mother-in-law is talking to me over the phone and my boyfriend is present."

@scoobynero reacted:

"When your future mother in law they talk to u on the phone and your husband to be is standing right there n recording u ☺️"

