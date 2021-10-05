BBNaija's first runners up, Liquorose has reacted to winning a mouthwatering sum of N20 million from performing tasks while in Biggie's house

She expressed her surprise at winning the record-breaking prize during a live interview session on Instagram

Fans have also reacted to Liquorose interview video about her impressive win from performing numerous tasks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye first runner-up, Liquorose has reacted to her impressive 20 million naira win from tasks while in the Biggie's house.

The reality star recounted how she reacted to the news of her win during a live Instagram interview session.

Her N20 million win from tasks was a record by any housemate in the history of the reality show.

She expressed surprise when she was told about the win and couldn't weave her head around such a mouthwatering achievement.

Watch the Liquorose Instagram live interview below:

Fans reaction

Grt_khali:

"Is obvious that she wasn’t calculating her money. She’s just playing her game dey go."

Papiiitino:

"She win abi she no win?"

Trendyfits.collection:

"So why are they donating to gofundme again?? Nigerians & misplaced priorities, she has gotten almost the price money."

Quincy_asuquo:

"Liqourose fans gather here let’s brag a little."

Domingo_loso:

"20m use am play 3 sure odds, omo made for life."

mz_jenkuz

"People saying she is trying to debunk it are so funny… so you guys actually think she was in the house and calculating all the wins she has gathered.. plus the ones she won outside? Lmao… how would she know?? You people need to chill on the hate and give the lady some break."

City_of_urhobo_:

"Please how do I get to give liquorose 20m naira? Someone should link me to her."

Fans set up GoFundMe page for Liquorose

Fans of BBNaija first runners up, Liquorose have set up a GoFundMe page dedicated to raise N90 million to make up for her loss to eventual winner, Whitemoney.

The set up the GoFundMe for her despite winning a whopping N20 million from tasks while in BBNaija house.

The GoFundMe from fans move did not go down well with most Nigerians who felt its just a waste of resources.

