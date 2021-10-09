The APC lawyer in Wakama ward, Nasarawa, Waziri Enwongulu, was on the verge of death on Saturday, October 9

Enwongulu said he was attacked by a gang of armed thugs who beat him to a pulp at his brother's residence in the state on Saturday

The party's legal adviser revealed that the hoodlums linked him to an alleged election crime in the state

Speaking on the life-threatening experience to APC officials on Saturday, Enwongulu revealed that the criminals came to his brother's house where he resides and beat him into a coma.

The thugs claimed that the polls were rigged by the APC (Photo: Nasarawa State Government)

Source: Facebook

The party's lawyer noted that the thugs claimed that the party manipulated the result of chairmanship and councillorship polls in the ward, hence their attack, PM News reports.

He added that apart from physically assaulting him, the hoodlums, about four of them armed with knives, cutlasses, and big sticks, torched his brother's house.

Enwongulu narrated:

“It was around 1.10 a.m today that I heard some voices at my door that I should come out or they will set my elder brother’s house ablaze including me.

“When I came out of the house, I saw four people with knives, cutlasses and big sticks. They told me that APC changed the result of the chairmanship and councillorship elections in Wakama ward.

“They asked me to lay down and I complied, and they beat me to coma. When I laid down, two of the men were guarding me and the other two went and set my elder brother’s (Mr. Paul Angbazo) house that I am living in ablaze."

APC versus PDP: Results of LGA elections in Nasarawa emerge

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) had declared the APC candidates winners of all the 13 chairmanship seats in the northern state.

The APC candidates also won all the 147 councillorship seats in the state’s local council elections.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of NASIEC, Ayuba Wandei, declared the results at the commission's office in Lafia, on Thursday, October 7.

Source: Legit.ng