The Alaafin of Oyo has visited the site of a 100-year-old tree that fell in Oyo state which claimed the lives of four people seeking shelter under it

According to reports, 100-year-old Igi Odan tree fell after a heavy windstorm at Sabo area of Oyo in Oyo state

Oba Adeyemi, who was said to have commiserated with the families of the deceased, noted that it was strange for a tree to fall and rise again

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has said the 100-year-old tree that fell on Monday, October 4, and reportedly rose up on Tuesday, October 5, will be made a tourist attraction.

According to Vanguard News, the giant tree which is called Igi Odan fell due to heavy windstorm at Sabo area of Oyo in Oyo state, leaving four people dead.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi said the mysterious tree will be turned to a tourist attraction. Photo credit: @bbcnewsyoruba, @alaafin_oyo

After the tree fell on Monday, it was severed from the roots but it managed to stand upright again, PM News reports.

Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, Oba Adeyemi said what happened was strange and that God does his works in ways that please him.

In his words:

"The event was strange. God does his things in ways that please him. We want to turn the tree to a tourist attraction."

Social media reacts

Reacting to the development, an Instagram user with the handle @kimzamany said:

"Did I just hear alaafin saying he want to turn the place to tourist center, which people will be coming to look. Ahhhhh... This Nigeria ehn... But pls make dem remember to tell people this same tree kill some people nd injured a lot of people."

