A student of Bayero University, Kano named Sakina Bello has been kidnapped, a report filed by The Punch stated.

The 23-year-old student of Botany was reportedly kidnapped inside a commercial tricycle along Janbulo and Rijiyar Zaki area of the Kano metropolis on Tuesday, October 5.

It was gathered that the abductors of the student have contacted Sakina's family on Wednesday, October 6, demanding N100m ransom, Daily Trust added.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa of the Kano police command confirmed the incident saying they received a report of a missing person around 3pm on Tuesday.

Acoording to him, the police started investigating the matter immediately with a view to tracing Sakina's whereabouts.

Bandits kidnap Buhari's appointee, granddaughter in northern state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, the permanent secretary in the Niger ministry of transportation, was on Friday, October 1, kidnapped alongside his granddaughter.

Musa was abducted by bandits in the Zugeru area of the state after a wedding celebration he attended.

The secretary to the state government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, promised that the government would do its best to ensure the safe rescue of Musa.

Gunmen invade church in Kogi state, kill one, abduct three

Meanwhile, gunmen believed to be bandits attacked a church in Kogi state, killing one and kidnapping three worshippers.

The incident happened on Sunday morning, September 19 at the ECWA church in Okedayo in Kabba Bunu local government area of the north-central state.

The abductors attacked the church while the Sunday service was still ongoing. The church is said to be situated along the expressway of Kabba-Okene road.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kogi state police command, DSP William Aya, confirmed the incident, adding that officers were on the trail of the suspects.

