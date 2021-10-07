Popular fashion influencer, Laura Ikeji has taken to social media to announce the fact that she now has two iPhone 12 pro max

She shared a video of the moment her husband arrived with the new phone after she had complained that the kids broke one of her phones

An excited Laura could not hide her joy as she screamed and held on to her husband who thanked her for taking care of their kids

Popular influencer, Laura Ikeji is well-loved by her husband and she does not hold back in letting the world know.

She recently became the proud owner of two iPhone 12 pro max, courtesy of her husband and children.

Laura Ikeji jumps on her hubby as he buys her a new phone

Source: Instagram

In a post she shared via her Instagram page, the mum of two had complained to her husband that their kids broke one of her phones.

The video that accompanied the post showed the moment Laura's husband came in with a brand new phone and cleared his children's debt.

An excited Laura screamed out of joy the moment she sighted the phone and jumped on her man who in turn thanked her for taking care of their kids.

"I told him his kids broke my samsung phone, and that if they had broken my iPhone which is my work phone, he’ll pay!! Oh well, he came back now and replaced my small samsung with an iPhone, now I have 2 iPhone pro max. Thanks baby."



In another post, Laura bragged about owning two phones from the expensive apple brand.

"What’s better than one iPhone 12 Pro Max .... 2!"



Nigerians react

belindaeffah:

"Awww God bless him."

tade_esq:

"How did you know that he was bringing a phone? Asking because the camera was already positioned for the recording."

wendy_goldbotton:

"What God can not do dose not exist. I want."

aha_da_eze:

"Well scripted."

kems_stores:

"Love is sweet, see me smiling sheepishly."

Source: Legit.ng