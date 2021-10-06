The newly-released rankings from Forbes magazine has confirmed that former President Donald Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest people in America.

This is the first time in more than two decades that Trump has not made the Forbes 400.

Trump, with a net worth of $2.5 billion, missed making the list by roughly $400 million.

His net worth is the same as last year, according to Forbes, but a significant comedown from where he was at the start of his presidency. In 2016, Trump was worth $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. That dropped to $3.1 billion in 2017 and held there for 2018 and 2019.

