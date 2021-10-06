Hezekiah and Isaiah Tommy are going places already with the Kung Fu techniques their father taught them

According to Hezekiah, he doesn't fight in school because the reason they were taught Kung Fu is for the purpose of defending themselves

The Tommy brothers said they wake up by 5am to start their training, after which they prepare for school around 6am

The Tommy brothers who are making themselves proud with their Kung Fu techniques have said their father taught them how to fight.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, one of the boys, Hezekiah, said their father taught them Kung Fu for self-defence. He said if anyone attacks him, he will defend himself.

The Tommy Brothers are Nigerian Kung Fu kids ready to take the world by storm. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin

In his words:

"When people hear Kung Fu, what comes to their mind is that it's a violent act. But Kung Fu is not a violent act. They don't know that it's a self defence act. But if someone looks for my trouble, I'll ask them to go, but if they insist on fighting me, then I'll defend myself."

He said they wake up 5am to train for one hour before preparing for school. According to the 10-year-old boy, they usually resume their training after returning from school.

Hezekiah, who noted that his best Kung Fu style is monkey movement, said he doesn't fight in school because Kung Fu is for self-defence.

Also speaking, 13-year-old Isaiah said Kung Fu has taken them to many places including performing for the governor of Nasarawa state.

Isaiah said his dream is for him and his brother to be famous globally.

