French president Emmanuel Macron has got many talking on social media after posing with Lagos danfo in adorable photos

The photos were shared on Instagram and many Nigerians said the French president is in love with Lagos

President Macron took the photos on Thursday, September 30, before hosting a dinner as part of the closing ceremony of the Africa 2020 season

President Emmanuel Macron of France has caused quite a stir on social media after posing with Lagos commercial bus popularly called danfo.

In some adorable photos that were shared on Instagram by @goldmynetv, the French president could be seen in the company of some black men and smiling for the camera.

French president Emmanuel Macron posed with a danfo in front of his residence. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP

Source: UGC

The commercial bus was parked at the Élysée Palace, which is the residence of the country's number one citizen.

According to @goldmynetv, the photos were taken on Thursday, September 30, prior to hosting a dinner as part of the closing ceremony of the Africa 2020 season.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the photos, an Instagram user with the handle @iamfrequencie said:

"Made in Lagos"

@tosinallen wrote:

"So beautiful."

@tloxlounge commented:

"I adore you always."

@bumzy_d_don wrote:

"He is in love with Lagos."

@raskidondon said:

"This man knows about Nigeria than bubu."

@enadel1712 commented:

"This guy really enjoy lagos cruise, forget."

@tonygate0077 wrote:

"Give me my change Oga Ade."

@otunba_ab said:

"This guy hid something for Nigeria. Time will tell."

@alayo0702 wrote:

"Rubbish. The French should stop taking billions from their ex colonies."

